Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES

(UU.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Utilities : Water Finance PLC issues GBP250m fixed rate notes due 2033

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 10:08am EDT

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms relating to the issue by United Utilities Water Finance PLC of GBP 250,000,000 2.000 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2033 (the 'Final Terms'), unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by United Utilities Water Limited, under the United Utilities PLC and United Utilities Water Finance PLC multi-issuer EUR 7,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

To view the Final Terms, please click here

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available here

For further information, please contact Brendan Murphy, Treasurer, United Utilities Group PLC, on 0345 070 2426.

United Utilities Group PLC's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol 'UUGRY'.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the offering circular for the United Utilities PLC and United Utilities Water Finance PLC multi-issuer EUR 7,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 21 November 2018 and the supplement to it dated 17 June 2019 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended) (the 'Offering Circular')) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, these publications do not constitute an offer of securities, including the guarantee thereof, for sale in the United States. These publications are not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement. In particular, your accessing this service will constitute your representation that you are not in the United States and you are not a U.S. person within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act and the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and regulations thereunder.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
10:08aUNITED UTILITIES : Water Finance PLC issues GBP250m fixed rate notes due 2033
PU
07/03UNITED UTILITIES : Director/ PDMR shareholding – 28 June 2019 Grant of LTP..
PU
06/26UNITED UTILITIES : Costain appointed as sole maintenance service provider by Uni..
AQ
06/24UNITED UTILITIES : SIP monthly purchase - June 2019
PU
06/21UNITED UTILITIES : Rebuild our communities and end violence
AQ
06/21UNITED UTILITIES : Steve Mogford sales of shares - 19 June 2019 (PDF 233KB opens..
PU
06/21UNITED UTILITIES : Grant of DBP June 2019
PU
06/21UNITED UTILITIES : Vesting of DBP June 2019
PU
06/20UNITED UTILITIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/18UNITED UTILITIES : Water firms explore new relationship with energy
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 872 M
EBIT 2020 719 M
Net income 2020 405 M
Debt 2020 7 289 M
Yield 2020 5,12%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,86x
EV / Sales2021 7,22x
Capitalization 5 545 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,55  GBP
Last Close Price 8,13  GBP
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES10.46%6 969
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT24.37%13 937
AQUA AMERICA INC21.85%8 988
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO51.21%8 540
SEVERN TRENT18.59%6 437
AMERICAN STATES WATER CO12.72%2 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About