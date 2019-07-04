United Utilities : Water Finance PLC issues GBP250m fixed rate notes due 2033

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms relating to the issue by United Utilities Water Finance PLC of GBP 250,000,000 2.000 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2033 (the 'Final Terms'), unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by United Utilities Water Limited, under the United Utilities PLC and United Utilities Water Finance PLC multi-issuer EUR 7,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

To view the Final Terms, please click here

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available here

For further information, please contact Brendan Murphy, Treasurer, United Utilities Group PLC, on 0345 070 2426.

United Utilities Group PLC's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol 'UUGRY'.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the offering circular for the United Utilities PLC and United Utilities Water Finance PLC multi-issuer EUR 7,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 21 November 2018 and the supplement to it dated 17 June 2019 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended) (the 'Offering Circular')) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, these publications do not constitute an offer of securities, including the guarantee thereof, for sale in the United States. These publications are not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement. In particular, your accessing this service will constitute your representation that you are not in the United States and you are not a U.S. person within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act and the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and regulations thereunder.