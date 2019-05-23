Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES

(UU.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Utilities : warns on renationalisation as profit rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:47am EDT

(Reuters) - United Utilities reported a rise in annual earnings on Thursday and was the second UK regional water provider this week to warn that the possibility of renationalisation under a future Labour government was a key area of uncertainty.

The blue-chip utility, which supplies water to 3 million homes and 200,000 businesses in the north-west of England, said underlying operating profit rose to 684.8 million pounds for the year ended March 31, from 645.1 million pounds a year earlier.

It promised to raise its additional investment by 100 million pounds to 350 million pounds as it responds to the regulatory pressure for improvement in systems after another summer of drought last year.

Regulator Ofwat pays incentives to water companies for meeting or exceeding targets set under multi-year business plans, such as project completions and standards of customer service.

United Utilities said it would pay a total dividend of 41.28 pence, an increase of 3.9%.

Rival Severn Trent said this week that a re-nationalisation of the UK water industry could raise customer bills and lower investment.

Labour says that water bills have risen 40% in real terms since privatisation in 1989, while water companies receive more in tax credits than they pay in tax while paying out large dividends to shareholders.

Although a UK election is not due until 2022, and opinion polls show the opposition party falling far short of a majority, its proposals to offer shareholders less than half the current market value of utilities under a future re-nationalisation shook share values earlier this month.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
02:47aUNITED UTILITIES : warns on renationalisation as profit rises
RE
05/22Investors slap discount on UK utilities amid election worries
RE
05/21What would a Labour Party government nationalise, and how?
RE
05/18UNITED UTILITIES : Patience running out after Baxenden street's water main burst..
AQ
05/09UNITED UTILITIES : is carrying out a multi-million pound scheme to improve Ulver..
AQ
04/17UNITED UTILITIES : How a floating solar farm powers water treatment
AQ
04/16UNITED UTILITIES : Amey secures new United Utilities contracts for water network..
AQ
04/15UNITED UTILITIES : SIP monthly purchase - April 2019 (PDF 295KB opens in a new w..
PU
04/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit delay lifts mid-caps to six-month high; growth fe..
RE
04/11UK regulator agrees water bill price cuts with three firms
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 822 M
EBIT 2019 679 M
Net income 2019 361 M
Debt 2019 7 142 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 14,98
P/E ratio 2020 13,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,85x
EV / Sales 2020 6,62x
Capitalization 5 338 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES6.33%6 746
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT13.34%12 634
AQUA AMERICA INC16.17%8 479
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO30.44%6 954
SEVERN TRENT6.53%5 793
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About