United Utilities : AGM poll results
07/28/2020 | 03:51am EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT
At the annual general meeting held on 24 July 2020 at Haweswater House, Warrington, all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.
Resolutions 1 to 13 and 18 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
No.
Resolution
Votes for
Votes
% of
Votes
against
Issued
withheld
%
%
share
capital
voted
1
Receiving the report and
accounts
472,785,289
99.99%
63,488
0.01%
69.34
2,219,994
2
Declaring a final dividend
474,221,469
99.83%
820,759
0.17%
69.67
26,543
3
Approving the directors'
remuneration report
460,435,984
97.41%
12,243,691
2.59%
69.32
2,389,096
4
Reappointing Sir David
Higgins
458,004,374
98.64%
6,304,961
1.36%
68.09
10,756,430
5
Reappointing Steve
Mogford
472,233,038
99.84%
750,871
0.16%
69.36
2,084,862
6
Reappointing Mark Clare
470,297,736
99.03%
4,604,949
0.97%
69.65
163,080
7
Reappointing Brian May
470,278,904
99.03%
4,616,102
0.97%
69.64
170,759
8
Reappointing Stephen
Carter
468,663,847
99.09%
4,301,883
0.91%
69.36
2,100,035
9
Reappointing Alison
Goligher
469,682,422
98.90%
5,222,652
1.10%
69.65
160,691
10
Reappointing Paulette
Rowe
471,245,600
99.23%
3,652,719
0.77%
69.64
167,446
11
Reappointing the auditor
472,715,025
99.94%
303,588
0.06%
69.37
2,047,152
12
Remunerating the auditor
474,563,807
99.91%
413,789
0.09%
69.66
85,971
13
Authorising the directors
to allot shares
464,043,544
97.71%
10,896,135
2.29%
69.65
126,083
14
Disapplying statutory pre-
emption rights
469,055,585
98.90%
5,208,999
1.10%
69.55
801,181
15
Authorising specific power
to disapply statutory pre-
emption rights
466,979,884
98.46%
7,296,990
1.54%
69.55
788,891
Authorising market
16
purchases of its own
shares by the company
466,109,939
98.17%
8,698,223
1.83%
69.63
257,603
17
Notice period for general
meetings
450,340,498
94.81%
24,628,018
5.19%
69.65
99,255
18
Authorising political
donations
462,072,439
98.20%
8,458,814
1.80%
69.00
4,534,512
LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
Classification - Result of AGM
Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 01925 237052
United Utilities Group's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol "UUGRY".
Disclaimer
United Utilities Group plc published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
