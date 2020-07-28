United Utilities : AGM poll results

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 24 July 2020 at Haweswater House, Warrington, all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 13 and 18 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism