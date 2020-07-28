Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities Group PLC    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : AGM poll results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:51am EDT

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - POLL RESULT

At the annual general meeting held on 24 July 2020 at Haweswater House, Warrington, all the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed and the result of the poll is set out below. At the record date for the meeting the total number of voting rights in the company stood at 681,888,418 and the total ordinary shares in issue were 681,888,418.

Resolutions 1 to 13 and 18 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No.

Resolution

Votes for

Votes

% of

Votes

against

Issued

withheld

%

%

share

capital

voted

1

Receiving the report and

accounts

472,785,289

99.99%

63,488

0.01%

69.34

2,219,994

2

Declaring a final dividend

474,221,469

99.83%

820,759

0.17%

69.67

26,543

3

Approving the directors'

remuneration report

460,435,984

97.41%

12,243,691

2.59%

69.32

2,389,096

4

Reappointing Sir David

Higgins

458,004,374

98.64%

6,304,961

1.36%

68.09

10,756,430

5

Reappointing Steve

Mogford

472,233,038

99.84%

750,871

0.16%

69.36

2,084,862

6

Reappointing Mark Clare

470,297,736

99.03%

4,604,949

0.97%

69.65

163,080

7

Reappointing Brian May

470,278,904

99.03%

4,616,102

0.97%

69.64

170,759

8

Reappointing Stephen

Carter

468,663,847

99.09%

4,301,883

0.91%

69.36

2,100,035

9

Reappointing Alison

Goligher

469,682,422

98.90%

5,222,652

1.10%

69.65

160,691

10

Reappointing Paulette

Rowe

471,245,600

99.23%

3,652,719

0.77%

69.64

167,446

11

Reappointing the auditor

472,715,025

99.94%

303,588

0.06%

69.37

2,047,152

12

Remunerating the auditor

474,563,807

99.91%

413,789

0.09%

69.66

85,971

13

Authorising the directors

to allot shares

464,043,544

97.71%

10,896,135

2.29%

69.65

126,083

14

Disapplying statutory pre-

emption rights

469,055,585

98.90%

5,208,999

1.10%

69.55

801,181

15

Authorising specific power

to disapply statutory pre-

emption rights

466,979,884

98.46%

7,296,990

1.54%

69.55

788,891

Authorising market

16

purchases of its own

shares by the company

466,109,939

98.17%

8,698,223

1.83%

69.63

257,603

17

Notice period for general

meetings

450,340,498

94.81%

24,628,018

5.19%

69.65

99,255

18

Authorising political

donations

462,072,439

98.20%

8,458,814

1.80%

69.00

4,534,512

LEI - 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

Classification - Result of AGM

Jane Gilmore, Deputy Secretary 01925 237052

United Utilities Group's ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange and its ADRs, each equal to two ordinary shares, trade over the counter under the Trading Symbol "UUGRY".

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:50:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
03:51aUNITED UTILITIES : AGM poll results
PU
07/06UNITED UTILITIES : launches global hunt for game-changing tech
PU
07/06UNITED UTILITIES : Nmcn - asset security awarded 'installer of the year' in the ..
AQ
06/25UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16UNITED UTILITIES : Availability online of 2020 United Utilities Group PLC annual..
PU
06/03UNITED UTILITIES : £11m Dearham flood scheme enters final phase
PU
06/02UNITED UTILITIES : Giant battery will power Preston plant with homegrown solar e..
PU
05/22UNITED UTILITIES : pledges ongoing support for the North West
PU
05/22United Utilities posts surprise annual profit rise, to review dividend policy
RE
05/20Severn Trent pays dividend, warns on virus impact
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 763 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
Net income 2021 320 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2021 7 557 M 9 714 M 9 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 6 042 M 7 784 M 7 766 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 462
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 952,33 GBX
Last Close Price 886,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Chairman
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.08%7 784
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-17.25%12 673
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-3.58%11 198
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP0.54%8 097
SEVERN TRENT PLC-3.46%7 395
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-7.43%2 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group