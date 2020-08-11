United Utilities : S430B Statement – Russ Houlden

United Utilities Group PLC (the Company)

Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B) Statement: Russ Houlden

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 5 February 2020, Russ Houlden ceased to be a director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of the annual general meeting on 24 July 2020, and left the company on 31 July 2020 (his leaving date).

The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, and is in accordance with the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy (the Policy) published in the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements and as approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 26 July 2019. An abridged version of the Policy is included in the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Salary and benefits

He received his contractual salary, benefits and pension cash allowance as usual until his leaving date. There was no payment in lieu of notice.

Annual bonus

He will be eligible for a prorated bonus in June 2021 in relation to the financial year 2020/21, any bonus due will be paid in cash in full with no element deferred into shares.

Executive share plans

Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)

He will retain the three DBP awards held as at his leaving date, which were awarded in relation to the bonuses earned in respect of the three financial years 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20. Each award will vest after the normal three year deferral period, in June 2021, June 2022 and June 2023 respectively (subject to deductions for income tax and national insurance at the applicable rates).

Long Term Plan (LTP)

The Remuneration Committee exercised its discretion to allow good leaver status for the outstanding LTP awards granted to him in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The performance conditions and holding period requirements will continue to apply and a pro rata reduction will be made to the 2018 and 2019 LTP awards to reflect the proportion of the performance period served. He will not receive a 2020 LTP award.

Other

Due to the vesting and deferral conditions applying to his share awards, he will continue to maintain an interest in the shares in the Company for at least two years post cessation of employment. The Remuneration Committee has taken steps to ensure that the ongoing treatment of his outstanding incentives may be revisited in certain circumstances after his departure. Malus and clawback provisions as set out in the rules of both the DBP and the LTP will continue to apply after his employment ceases.

As per the terms of his appointment in 2010 and in line with the Policy, he is eligible to be reimbursed for relocation expenses up to a maximum of £10K following his cessation of employment. Any such expenses will be reimbursed at the point that the costs are incurred.

10 August 2020