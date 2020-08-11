Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities Group PLC    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

(UU.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/11 08:22:41 am
906.2 GBX   +0.18%
08:09aUNITED UTILITIES : S430B Statement – Russ Houlden
PU
07:54aUNITED UTILITIES : Appointment of NED – Doug Webb on 1 September 2020
PU
08/06UNITED UTILITIES : SIP Dividend reinvestment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Utilities : S430B Statement – Russ Houlden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

United Utilities Group PLC (the Company)

Companies Act 2006 Section 430(2B) Statement: Russ Houlden

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 5 February 2020, Russ Houlden ceased to be a director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of the annual general meeting on 24 July 2020, and left the company on 31 July 2020 (his leaving date).

The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, and is in accordance with the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy (the Policy) published in the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements and as approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 26 July 2019. An abridged version of the Policy is included in the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Salary and benefits

He received his contractual salary, benefits and pension cash allowance as usual until his leaving date. There was no payment in lieu of notice.

Annual bonus

He will be eligible for a prorated bonus in June 2021 in relation to the financial year 2020/21, any bonus due will be paid in cash in full with no element deferred into shares.

Executive share plans

Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)

He will retain the three DBP awards held as at his leaving date, which were awarded in relation to the bonuses earned in respect of the three financial years 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20. Each award will vest after the normal three year deferral period, in June 2021, June 2022 and June 2023 respectively (subject to deductions for income tax and national insurance at the applicable rates).

Long Term Plan (LTP)

The Remuneration Committee exercised its discretion to allow good leaver status for the outstanding LTP awards granted to him in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The performance conditions and holding period requirements will continue to apply and a pro rata reduction will be made to the 2018 and 2019 LTP awards to reflect the proportion of the performance period served. He will not receive a 2020 LTP award.

Other

Due to the vesting and deferral conditions applying to his share awards, he will continue to maintain an interest in the shares in the Company for at least two years post cessation of employment. The Remuneration Committee has taken steps to ensure that the ongoing treatment of his outstanding incentives may be revisited in certain circumstances after his departure. Malus and clawback provisions as set out in the rules of both the DBP and the LTP will continue to apply after his employment ceases.

As per the terms of his appointment in 2010 and in line with the Policy, he is eligible to be reimbursed for relocation expenses up to a maximum of £10K following his cessation of employment. Any such expenses will be reimbursed at the point that the costs are incurred.

10 August 2020

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
08:09aUNITED UTILITIES : S430B Statement – Russ Houlden
PU
07:54aUNITED UTILITIES : Appointment of NED – Doug Webb on 1 September 2020
PU
08/06UNITED UTILITIES : SIP Dividend reinvestment
PU
07/28UNITED UTILITIES : AGM poll results
PU
07/06UNITED UTILITIES : launches global hunt for game-changing tech
PU
07/06UNITED UTILITIES : Nmcn - asset security awarded 'installer of the year' in the ..
AQ
06/25UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16UNITED UTILITIES : Availability online of 2020 United Utilities Group PLC annual..
PU
06/03UNITED UTILITIES : £11m Dearham flood scheme enters final phase
PU
06/02UNITED UTILITIES : Giant battery will power Preston plant with homegrown solar e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 763 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
Net income 2021 320 M 421 M 421 M
Net Debt 2021 7 557 M 9 917 M 9 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 6 168 M 8 069 M 8 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 462
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 952,33 GBX
Last Close Price 904,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Hartmann Higgins Chairman
Philip Anthony Aspin Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.11%8 069
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-16.89%12 851
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.1.85%11 721
SEVERN TRENT PLC-1.39%7 745
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-2.59%7 462
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-7.84%2 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group