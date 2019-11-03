Log in
United Utilities : Water supplies affected for Prenton residents

11/03/2019 | 05:58am EST

Some customers in the Prenton area of the Wirral are without water this morning, or getting just a trickle through the tap.

The problem was caused by a burst pipe at the local treatment works which provides the water for the area.

Engineers from United Utilities have been working through the night to assess the situation and carry out repairs, and that work is continuing today.

Meanwhile, water supplies from other sources are being re-routed into the area and the company's fleet of water tankers is pumping extra supplies in to help the situation.

United Utilities has set up some local water delivery stations at the following locations and they will be open from 9am providing bottled water free of charge to customers. There is plenty of water available and teams will stay on site as long as necessary.

Bottled water stations are at:

Scottish Power, Prenton Way, CH43 3ET

Tranmere Rovers Football Club, Prenton Road, CH42 9PY

Sainsburys, 342 Woodchurch Road, CH42 8PQ

Dr Martin Padley, Water Services Director at United Utilities, explained:

'Our engineers have been working through the night to repair the problem at the treatment works. The actions we have taken have helped to reduce the impact on the area, however there are some customers who may find they have no water or low water pressure until the repairs are completed.

'We're very sorry for the inconvenience and we are working hard to get supplies up and running again as soon as possible. We thank everyone for their patience.'

Vulnerable customers who are registered with United Utilities' Priority Services scheme are being contacted and given special assistance. /Ends

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:57:02 UTC
