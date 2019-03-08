Log in
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/08 04:00:27 pm
237.29 USD   +0.63%
CURRENT REPORT, ITEM 7.01 ACC-NO : 0000731766-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 27 KB
PU
11:04aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Attractive price levels
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Current report, item 7.01 Acc-no: 0000731766-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 27 KB

03/08/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Mailing Address 9900 BREN ROAD EASTMINNETONKA MN 55343

Business Address UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CENTER9900 BREN ROAD EASTMINNEAPOLIS MN 553439529361300

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC (Filer) : 0000731766 (see all company filings)

: 411321939 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-10864 | Film No.: 19669096
: 6324 Hospital & Medical Service Plans
Assistant Director 1

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:29:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 19 062 M
Net income 2019 13 578 M
Debt 2019 15 815 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 17,02
P/E ratio 2020 14,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 227 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 307 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-4.99%227 123
ANTHEM INC12.12%74 898
CIGNA CORP-13.17%62 257
HUMANA-5.02%36 392
CENTENE CORPORATION-2.12%23 315
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS-0.14%11 787
