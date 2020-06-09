Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 12:39pm EDT
FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel testifies before the House Communications and Technology panel on Capitol Hill in Washington

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting $225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls.

The order names two individuals using business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom. The FCC said robocalls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from major health insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UnitedHealth Group.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said later on Tuesday a group of state attorneys general is going to file action against the companies in U.S. District Court. The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
06/08UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare Chosen to Serve Kentucky Medicaid Beneficiaries
DJ
06/08UNITEDHEALTH : Commonwealth of Kentucky Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Me..
BU
06/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. Th..
DJ
06/05UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/04Correction to Stocks Finished Mix Article
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Mixed, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Mixed, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
06/04UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Invests Additional $100 Million in Affordable Housing to Fu..
BU
06/04Health Insurers Offer Premium Discounts
DJ
06/02UNITEDHEALTH : Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 258 B - -
Net income 2020 14 701 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 325 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 329,37 $
Last Close Price 309,48 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP5.27%293 504
CIGNA CORPORATION5.55%79 641
ANTHEM, INC.-0.48%75 784
HUMANA INC.8.62%52 631
CENTENE CORPORATION6.86%38 906
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group