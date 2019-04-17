Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Health-Care Stock Rout Deepens Amid Political Pressure

04/17/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Health-care stocks are trailing the broader market by a historic margin early in 2019, the latest example of how political shifts have buffeted certain corners of the market.

With another slide early Wednesday, the S&P 500 health-care sector is now up 0.1% for the year, compared with a 16% advance for the broader index. If that gap holds through the end of the month, it would mark just the third time since 2000 that an S&P 500 sector has lagged behind by a margin that big in the first four months of the year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The largest deficit for health-care stocks previously through April was 7.6 percentage points in 2010.

The group's latest declines have been sparked by a number of signs that politicians on both sides of the aisle are vying for tighter regulations ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Insurers have been among the market's worst performers lately amid uncertainty about the future of U.S. health-care policy. So far this year, Cigna Corp. shares are down 22%, while shares of Humana have fallen 18% and UnitedHealth Group Inc., the nation's largest health insurer, have lost 13%.

Democrats in Congress have unveiled plans for a new federally financed health system that would expand Medicare to everyone and overhaul the Affordable Care Act. UnitedHealth Chief Executive David Wichmann argued against so-called Medicare for All and other broad government-coverage plans on the company's earnings call Tuesday, saying they would disrupt health care and hurt Americans' relationships with their doctors.

Shares fell 4% Tuesday even after the company raised its profit guidance for the year and were down another 2.5% Wednesday. That slide has sliced about $55 billion off the company's market value since mid-November.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is exploring whether to expose the actual cost of care by requiring health-care providers to publicly disclose secret prices they charge insurance companies for services. The White House has also proposed banning certain pharmaceutical-industry rebates in Medicare that would halt billions of dollars in discounts that drugmakers give insurers and companies such as CVS Health Corp.

The combination of policy proposals has hammered health-care stocks, sending the S&P 500 health-care group to its lowest level in three months. After falling 2% Tuesday, the sector shed 1.9% early Wednesday to bring its drop so far this month to 5.6%.

"People don't want the extra risk that goes along with being in [health-care stocks] right now because of how quickly things can change, " said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The recent rout in health-care stocks comes after the Trump administration's stance on tariffs swung materials shares and shares of companies reliant on trade flows with China in recent months. The world's two largest economies have been negotiating for months to end their tariff dispute.

Investors have said they are hesitant to wager on such sectors, particularly when market-leading areas such as technology continue to surge. Another negative for health-care bulls: Some analysts consider the group a safer play because of its stable earnings and relatively hefty dividends.

Assets considered safer have also lagged behind the market this year as the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on raising interest rates pushes investors toward riskier options.

The health-care sector's recent woes mark a sharp departure from 2018, when the group climbed 4.7% as the S&P 500 slipped 6.2%. Bullish investors are hopeful that more upbeat earnings will help share prices stabilize.

But some analysts are skeptical health-care stocks can quickly rebound, with many policy debates expected to continue ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"As we get to election season, the rhetoric around health care tends to start heating up," Mr. Kinahan said. "That's a level of risk you have to be willing to take."

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORP -4.75% 144.8 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.19% 26411.17 Delayed Quote.13.40%
HUMANA -3.67% 227.5 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 7667.844244 Delayed Quote.20.52%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 7983.865398 Delayed Quote.20.21%
S&P 500 -0.26% 2898.99 Delayed Quote.15.91%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -4.43% 212.4496 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 19 080 M
Net income 2019 13 581 M
Debt 2019 14 237 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,87
P/E ratio 2020 13,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 299 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-11.30%212 020
ANTHEM INC-6.66%63 061
CIGNA CORP-13.74%57 346
HUMANA-11.34%31 888
CENTENE CORPORATION-13.15%20 688
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS9.81%13 041
