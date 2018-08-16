Optum :Rx Introduces 100% Sustainable Packaging for Medication Home Delivery

OptumRx is becoming the first major pharmacy care services company to
introduce fully sustainable medication packaging that replaces
polystyrene, or foam. The new packaging delivers temperature-sensitive
specialty and maintenance prescriptions to consumers’ homes while
ensuring the safety and quality of the medication remain intact.
Eliminating foam commonly used in medication home delivery is part of
the company’s effort to ensure all packaging used in OptumRx home
delivery facilities is recyclable. The new packaging is made from
100-percent renewable cotton and is biodegradable, compostable, reusable
and recyclable. By using the new packaging to deliver approximately 4
million prescriptions each year, OptumRx projects annual savings of:
-
Nearly 2 million pounds of carbon dioxide;
-
17 million gallons of water; and
-
4 million kilowatt hours of energy.
Safeguarding medications during home delivery is vital. Many
medications, including specialty prescriptions, must be kept within
strict temperature ranges to arrive safely and undamaged at their
destinations.
“At OptumRx, our priority is ensuring people get the high-quality
medications they need, when they need them,” said Jon Mahrt, chief of
operations at OptumRx. “Our new packaging ensures each shipment
maintains the highest standard of quality and effectiveness, while
reducing the environmental footprint of our medication home delivery
services.”
OptumRx provides convenient medication home delivery, in addition to
specialty pharmacy and infusion services through BriovaRx, to consumers
and clients in 53 facilities across the United States. By simplifying
prescription fills and providing a long-term supply of maintenance
medications, OptumRx home delivery is a convenient, safe and
cost-effective option. Through fast and efficient fulfillment, along
with 24/7 pharmacist availability, home delivery makes it easier for
consumers to adhere to their treatment regimen, a critical step in
medication management that is linked to better health outcomes.
About OptumRx
OptumRx is a pharmacy care services company
helping clients and more than 65 million members achieve better health
outcomes and lower overall costs through innovative prescription drug
benefit services, including network claims processing, clinical
programs, formulary management and specialty pharmacy care. Through
expertise, flexible technology and a network of over 67,000 community
pharmacies and state-of-the-art home delivery pharmacies, OptumRx is
putting patients at the center of the pharmacy experience and making
health care more connected and less fragmented — ensuring patients get
the right medication at the right time at the best cost. OptumRx is part
of Optum®, a leading information and technology-enabled health services
business dedicated to making the health system work better for everyone.
For more information, visit optum.com/optumrx
About Optum
Optum is a leading information and
technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make
the health system work better for everyone. With more than 135,000
people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that
help to modernize the health system and improve overall population
health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). For more
information, visit www.optum.com.
