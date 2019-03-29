Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - UNH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

In 2014, class action lawsuits were filed in federal court against the Company's subsidiary, United Behavioral Health ("UBH") on behalf of over 50,000 mental health and other patients for breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful denial of benefits relating to UBH's denial of coverage for treatment using flawed and overly-restrictive internal guidelines.

On March 6, 2019, the Court in the consolidated suits ruled that UBH was liable for the claims, stating in part "the evidence at trial established that the emphasis on cost-cutting that was embedded in UBH's Guideline development process actually tainted the process, causing UBH to make decisions about Guidelines based as much or more on its own bottom line as on the interests of the plan members, to whom it owes a fiduciary duty," also sharply criticizing its medical directors for being "deceptive" under oath.

Recently, on March 18, 2019, Ohio's attorney general announced that he had filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth's OptumRx unit, based on overcharges of nearly $16 million for prescription drugs.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether UnitedHealth's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to UnitedHealth's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of UnitedHealth shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-unh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unitedhealth-group-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-unitedhealth-group-incorporated---unh-300821243.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
03/29UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03/29UNITEDHEALTH : Orlando Magic Players Khem Birch and Isaiah Briscoe, Entire Magic..
AQ
03/28UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Launches Second Annual Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes ..
BU
03/27UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare's Investments in Affordable Housing to Help Peop..
AQ
03/26UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Awards San Diego Food Bank $375,000 Grant to Address Food Ins..
BU
03/26UNITEDHEALTHCARE : 's Investments in Affordable Housing to Help People Achieve B..
BU
03/22UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Launches National Vision Laboratory Network Relationship with..
BU
03/21Oracle Honors HR Trailblazers at Annual Awards Gala
AQ
03/21UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
03/15UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About