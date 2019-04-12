Log in
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - UNH

04/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH).

In 2014, class action lawsuits were filed in federal court against the Company’s subsidiary, United Behavioral Health (“UBH”) on behalf of over 50,000 mental health and other patients for breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful denial of benefits relating to UBH’s denial of coverage for treatment using flawed and overly-restrictive internal guidelines.

On March 6, 2019, the Court in the consolidated suits ruled that UBH was liable for the claims, stating in part “the evidence at trial established that the emphasis on cost-cutting that was embedded in UBH’s Guideline development process actually tainted the process, causing UBH to make decisions about Guidelines based as much or more on its own bottom line as on the interests of the plan members, to whom it owes a fiduciary duty,” also sharply criticizing its medical directors for being “deceptive” under oath.

Recently, on March 18, 2019, Ohio’s attorney general announced that he had filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth's OptumRx unit, based on overcharges of nearly $16 million for prescription drugs.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether UnitedHealth’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to UnitedHealth’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of UnitedHealth shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-unh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
