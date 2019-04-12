UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated - UNH

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into UnitedHealth Group
Incorporated (NYSE: UNH).
In 2014, class action lawsuits were filed in federal court against the
Company’s subsidiary, United Behavioral Health (“UBH”) on behalf of over
50,000 mental health and other patients for breach of fiduciary duty and
wrongful denial of benefits relating to UBH’s denial of coverage for
treatment using flawed and overly-restrictive internal guidelines.
On March 6, 2019, the Court in the consolidated suits ruled that UBH was
liable for the claims, stating in part “the evidence at trial
established that the emphasis on cost-cutting that was embedded in UBH’s
Guideline development process actually tainted the process, causing UBH
to make decisions about Guidelines based as much or more on its own
bottom line as on the interests of the plan members, to whom it owes a
fiduciary duty,” also sharply criticizing its medical directors for
being “deceptive” under oath.
Recently, on March 18, 2019, Ohio’s attorney general announced that he
had filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth's OptumRx unit, based on
overcharges of nearly $16 million for prescription drugs.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether UnitedHealth’s officers
and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to UnitedHealth’s
shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of UnitedHealth shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-unh/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
