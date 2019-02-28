Log in
UnitedHealth : Community Celebrates Nearly 100 New Affordable Homes for Working Families in the Grandview Commons Neighborhood of Madison

0
02/28/2019

  • Ribbon-cutting and open house for HARMONY @Grandview Commons brings together community leaders, new residents and key project partners
  • New development funded through public-private partnership that includes $11 million from WHEDA and $5.4 million from UnitedHealthcare

Community leaders, newly moved-in residents and development partners came together today to celebrate the completion of HARMONY @Grandview Commons, a new 94-unit affordable-housing community for working families in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006072/en/

Ellen Sexton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes join co ...

Ellen Sexton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes join community leaders and residents to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the new HARMONY @Grandview Commons. Left to Right - front row: State Sen. Mark Miller; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; Chris Laurent, Cinnaire; Terrell Walter, Royal Capital Group LLC; Harmony Apartments residents; UnitedHealthcare's Ellen Sexton; Lt. Gov. Barnes; and Ivan Gamboa, WHEDA Chairman (Photo: Lauren Justice).

HARMONY @Grandview Commons features six two-story structures with 28 two-bedroom and 66 three-bedroom apartment homes. On-site amenities for residents include a community clubhouse with a library, computer lab and meeting space, fitness center, playground, picnic area with grills, and private garages. Residents have access to various services and programs such as health and nutrition classes, higher-education courses, financial training and after-school activities, among others.

“This is an important day here in Madison, where so many community partners have helped bring affordable, quality, new homes for working families,” said Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who helped lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This beautiful new community is a model for how we can support families and bring innovative thinking to how we support them as they build a brighter future.”

During the ceremony the developers from Royal Capital Group officially unveiled the new name, HARMONY @Grandview Commons, which is meant to describe the community as a place for blending family and experiences for progressive living.

“Harmony, as a part of Royal Capital’s nationally branded properties, brings quality, affordable homes to working families who want a contemporary place to live with programs and services that add to their quality of life,” said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group. “What we have helped create with the support of our development partners will benefit the Grandview Commons neighborhood for years to come.”

The major funders for the new community were the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and UnitedHealthcare. WHEDA provided $11 million in permanent financing. UnitedHealthcare provided $5.4 million in equity funding through a partnership with Cinnaire and Minnesota Equity Fund.

“Together with our outstanding partners, WHEDA is continuing its mission to build quality, safe, affordable housing in the city of Madison and Dane County,” said WHEDA Board Chair Ivan Gamboa. “Harmony has a very urbanist feel to its design and has integrated on-site services that are very appealing for residents.”

“At UnitedHealthcare, we understand that some of the greatest barriers to better health are not clinical issues, but rather social and financial barriers, such as access to safe and affordable housing,” said Ellen Sexton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin. “We are partnering with other socially minded organizations that understand the value of good health, and how public-private partnerships like these can succeed in helping make a positive impact in our communities.”

UnitedHealthcare, which employs 11,000 people in Wisconsin and serves the health care needs of nearly 1.7 million people statewide, has invested $384 million to build more than 70 affordable-housing communities in 16 states, helping create more than 3,400 affordable homes for individuals and families. The investments, which include $12 million in Wisconsin, are part of the company’s efforts to redefine healthy living by helping address social determinants, like access to affordable housing, that affect people’s health and well-being.

“Cinnaire, working together with our equity partners UnitedHealthcare and Minnesota Equity Fund, is helping meet a critical need within the Madison community to help provide families with quality, affordable housing with supportive services,” said Chris Laurent, senior vice president of Cinnaire.

During planning and construction, HARMONY @Grandview Commons, which was built on vacant land located in the Grandview Commons neighborhood on the east side of Madison near downtown, was referred to as The Flats at Grandview Commons. Engberg Anderson was the architect, and Horizon Construction was the general contractor. ACC Management Group is the property manager and coordinates on-site support services. Application and leasing information is available by calling 608-576-6212.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
