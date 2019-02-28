UnitedHealth : Community Celebrates Nearly 100 New Affordable Homes for Working Families in the Grandview Commons Neighborhood of Madison

Community leaders, newly moved-in residents and development partners
came together today to celebrate the completion of HARMONY @Grandview
Commons, a new 94-unit affordable-housing community for working families
in the region.
Ellen Sexton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes join community leaders and residents to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the new HARMONY @Grandview Commons. Left to Right - front row: State Sen. Mark Miller; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; Chris Laurent, Cinnaire; Terrell Walter, Royal Capital Group LLC; Harmony Apartments residents; UnitedHealthcare's Ellen Sexton; Lt. Gov. Barnes; and Ivan Gamboa, WHEDA Chairman (Photo: Lauren Justice).
HARMONY @Grandview Commons features six two-story structures with 28
two-bedroom and 66 three-bedroom apartment homes. On-site amenities for
residents include a community clubhouse with a library, computer lab and
meeting space, fitness center, playground, picnic area with grills, and
private garages. Residents have access to various services and programs
such as health and nutrition classes, higher-education courses,
financial training and after-school activities, among others.
“This is an important day here in Madison, where so many community
partners have helped bring affordable, quality, new homes for working
families,” said Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who helped lead the
ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This beautiful new community is a model for
how we can support families and bring innovative thinking to how we
support them as they build a brighter future.”
During the ceremony the developers from Royal Capital Group officially
unveiled the new name, HARMONY @Grandview Commons, which is meant to
describe the community as a place for blending family and experiences
for progressive living.
“Harmony, as a part of Royal Capital’s nationally branded properties,
brings quality, affordable homes to working families who want a
contemporary place to live with programs and services that add to their
quality of life,” said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group.
“What we have helped create with the support of our development partners
will benefit the Grandview Commons neighborhood for years to come.”
The major funders for the new community were the Wisconsin Housing &
Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and UnitedHealthcare. WHEDA
provided $11 million in permanent financing. UnitedHealthcare provided
$5.4 million in equity funding through a partnership with Cinnaire and
Minnesota Equity Fund.
“Together with our outstanding partners, WHEDA is continuing its mission
to build quality, safe, affordable housing in the city of Madison and
Dane County,” said WHEDA Board Chair Ivan Gamboa. “Harmony has a very
urbanist feel to its design and has integrated on-site services that are
very appealing for residents.”
“At UnitedHealthcare, we understand that some of the greatest barriers
to better health are not clinical issues, but rather social and
financial barriers, such as access to safe and affordable housing,” said
Ellen Sexton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin. “We
are partnering with other socially minded organizations that understand
the value of good health, and how public-private partnerships like these
can succeed in helping make a positive impact in our communities.”
UnitedHealthcare, which employs 11,000 people in Wisconsin and serves
the health care needs of nearly 1.7 million people statewide, has
invested $384 million to build more than 70 affordable-housing
communities in 16 states, helping create more than 3,400 affordable
homes for individuals and families. The investments, which include $12
million in Wisconsin, are part of the company’s efforts to redefine
healthy living by helping address social determinants, like access to
affordable housing, that affect people’s health and well-being.
“Cinnaire, working together with our equity partners UnitedHealthcare
and Minnesota Equity Fund, is helping meet a critical need within the
Madison community to help provide families with quality, affordable
housing with supportive services,” said Chris Laurent, senior vice
president of Cinnaire.
During planning and construction, HARMONY @Grandview Commons, which was
built on vacant land located in the Grandview Commons neighborhood on
the east side of Madison near downtown, was referred to as The Flats at
Grandview Commons. Engberg Anderson was the architect, and Horizon
Construction was the general contractor. ACC Management Group is the
property manager and coordinates on-site support services. Application
and leasing information is available by calling 608-576-6212.
