Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UnitedHealth : Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2011 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:43am EST

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $281.01, down $20.42 or 6.77%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 4, 2020, when it closed at $280.84

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 3, 2011, when it fell 6.94%

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 7.96% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending April 12, 2019, when it fell 10.28%

-- Up 3.14% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2019, when it rose 5.04%

-- Down 4.41% year-to-date

-- Down 7.96% from its all-time closing high of $305.31 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 6.2% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 25, 2019), when it closed at $264.60

-- Down 7.96% from its 52 week closing high of $305.31 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 30.54% from its 52 week closing low of $215.26 on Sept. 27, 2019

-- Traded as low as $278.81; lowest intraday level since Feb. 4, 2020, when it hit $276.88

-- Down 7.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 10.09%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 138.46 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:17:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
11:43aUNITEDHEALTH : Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octobe..
DJ
11:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Pandemic fears grip Wall Street, Dow dives 800 poin..
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow sheds 800 points as pandemic fears grip Wall St..
RE
02/23PHYSICIANS, HOSPITALS MEET THEIR NEW : Insurer-Owned Clinics
DJ
02/21UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Deere..
PR
02/20Health Care Down on Mixed Earnings, Political Calculus -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/20MEDNAX : Shares Down on Cancelled Contracts, 4Q Earnings Miss
DJ
02/20MEDNAX : Shares Down 10% After 4Q Earnings Miss, Contract Cancellations
DJ
02/19UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Helps Confront the Opioid Epidemic with New Oral Health Publi..
BU
02/18Health Care Up Slightly on Regulatory Outlook -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 B
EBIT 2020 21 889 M
Net income 2020 14 959 M
Debt 2020 24 448 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 335,69  $
Last Close Price 301,43  $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP2.53%285 928
CIGNA CORPORATION6.21%80 910
ANTHEM, INC.-2.42%74 364
HUMANA0.86%48 836
CENTENE CORPORATION4.17%38 427
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group