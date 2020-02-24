UnitedHealth : Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2011 -- Data Talk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently at $281.01, down $20.42 or 6.77%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 4, 2020, when it closed at $280.84

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 3, 2011, when it fell 6.94%

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 7.96% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending April 12, 2019, when it fell 10.28%

-- Up 3.14% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2019, when it rose 5.04%

-- Down 4.41% year-to-date

-- Down 7.96% from its all-time closing high of $305.31 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 6.2% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 25, 2019), when it closed at $264.60

-- Down 7.96% from its 52 week closing high of $305.31 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 30.54% from its 52 week closing low of $215.26 on Sept. 27, 2019

-- Traded as low as $278.81; lowest intraday level since Feb. 4, 2020, when it hit $276.88

-- Down 7.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 10.09%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 138.46 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:17:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet