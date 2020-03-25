Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnitedHealth : Finds Self-Collected Covid-19 Testing Accurate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

UnitedHealth Group said Wednesday its research showed that self-collected Covid-19 testing is as effective as testing by doctors.

The study, carried out on 500 patients at facilities of a UnitedHealth subsidiary in Washington, found the tests accurately detected the virus in 90% of infected patients, similar to tests done by healthcare providers.

The self-administered test is also less invasive, UnitedHealth said, requiring a swab from the front of the patient's nose. Typical Covid-19 tests require a swab collected deep inside a patient's nasal cavity.

"Making simple, patient-administered testing widely available will substantially improve testing efficiency, while protecting health care workers," Dr. Yuan-Po Tu, the study's leader, said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
02:26pUNITEDHEALTH : Finds Self-Collected Covid-19 Testing Accurate
DJ
01:21pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Study Clears Path for Self-Administered COVID-19 Test, Impr..
BU
03/24UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare Eases Administrative Rules During Crisis
DJ
03/24UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Offers Special Enrollment and Reduces Administrative Requirem..
BU
03/23UNITEDHEALTH : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call..
AQ
03/20UNITEDHEALTH : Sanvello Offers Free Premium Access to Help People Cope With Ment..
BU
03/20UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
03/18UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Expands Access to Care, Support and Resources to Help People ..
BU
03/16UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Costco, Gilead Science..
PR
03/13UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 262 B
EBIT 2020 21 901 M
Net income 2020 14 966 M
Debt 2020 23 460 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 326,69  $
Last Close Price 219,80  $
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-33.72%208 496
CIGNA CORPORATION-28.02%54 747
ANTHEM, INC.-34.83%49 669
HUMANA INC.-41.50%30 925
CENTENE CORPORATION-22.49%28 595
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group