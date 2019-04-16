UnitedHealth : First Quarter 2019 Prepared Remarks

UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2019 Prepared Remarks April 16, 2019 Moderator: Good morning, and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A question and answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Here is some important introductory information. This call contains "forward-looking" statements under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the "Financial Reports & SEC Filings" section of the Company's Investors page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the Earnings Release we issued this morning and in our Form 8-K dated April 16, 2019, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the Company's website. I will now turn the conference over to the chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group, David Wichmann. David Wichmann: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today we reported a strong start to 2019, with revenues up 9%, adjusted earnings per share growing 23%, and return on equity of nearly 27%. Optum and UnitedHealthcare each contributed fully to this performance. With confidence in continued momentum, we are raising our earnings expectations for 2019. The continued growth and earnings performance of our business is a byproduct of our focus on providing exceptional returns to society by improving health care affordability, outcomes and the patient experience - what some refer to as the Triple Aim. This 1

orientation frames our growth strategy, informs capital allocation decisions and shapes the operating plans for UnitedHealth Group's businesses - all directed toward attaining the promise of our mission. It's that same mission, strategy and approach we have pursued since 1998 when UnitedHealth Group was well less than a tenth its current size… And when our strength and aligned capabilities and capacities did not nearly match our ambitions for the health system as they do today. Over that 20-year time period, UnitedHealth Group has applied competencies in data, technology, clinical insights and well-formed innovation and adaptive traits to drive change and grow strong market positions in the large and fast-growing health care end market. Our outlook for growth continues today as the pace of innovation and our capacities for change advance in a market restless for achieving improved value, access and coverage in a sensible and durable way. The first quarter saw several developments illustrating some of the strongest progress yet on this journey, which we expect will build considerable shareholder value. In pharmacy care services, OptumRx announced that point-of-sale consumer discounts on branded pharmaceuticals will be its fundamental approach to business, and UnitedHealthcare is well underway implementing point-of-sale discounts at scale for the more than 8 million consumers covered through its commercial risk business. At the counter, people are already saving about $130 per eligible script. And we are prepared to participate in the CMS Demo Project for Part D effective January 1, 2020, to drive even greater pharmacy value for more people. In digital health, our initiatives are accelerating. We completed beta testing of the Individual Health Record physician platform and have built over 5 million active consumer health records. Simultaneously, our enhanced Rally consumer digital health platform now integrates digital engagement, coaching, telemedicine and incentives with quality and advanced cost transparency and estimating capabilities. We provide access to both proprietary and third-party services in areas such as exercise, weight, sleep, 2

employee assistance, nutrition and other value-based programs. In its initial 1 million member deployment this year, the enhanced Rally experienced a 13% increase in consumer engagement. We expect those numbers to further advance, as the IHR and other functionality are added. As part of our strategy to reinvent health care delivery, we apply Rally and the IHR together with OptumCare's practice capacities to advance efficacy and value. We are progressing toward the close of the Davita Medical Group transaction and we look forward to adding more markets, more doctors and clinical staff serving more patients. And we continue to modernize the financing of delivery systems, whether they are owned by Optum or accessed through more modern UnitedHealthcare benefit designs across all market segments. These benefit designs will be more consumer responsive and address social determinants of care, especially for those who are most affected … and who have the greatest and most complex needs. Nearly 80% of what influences a person's health relates to nontraditional medical and behavioral issues, such as food, housing, transportation and health care finances. Improving care for society is behind our partnership initiative with the American Medical Association to standardize how data regarding critical social and environmental factors is collected, processed and integrated. Nearly two dozen new ICD-10 codes will be used to trigger referrals to social and government services to better address people's unique needs, connecting them directly to local and national resources in their communities. Finally, our Net Promoter Scores continued to advance meaningfully in the first quarter 2019 as we march toward an aggressive target of 70 by 2025. The people we serve will benefit as we advance quality and value, and in turn, provide growth and returns for shareholders. Before I ask Andrew Witty to update you on Optum, I know there has been public discussion about "Medicare for All" proposals. We view the discussion first through the 3

prism of our mission, and how individuals can be better served and the health system can work better for all. From that perspective, we welcome the contrast between these proposals and the kind of real progress we're talking about on this call and discussed with you at our November conference, founded on durable and modern information, technology and clinical capabilities. The wholesale disruption of American health care being discussed in some of these proposals would surely jeopardize the relationship people have with their doctors, destabilize the nation's health system, and limit the ability of clinicians to practice medicine at their best. And the inherent cost burden would surely have a severe impact on the economy and jobs - all without fundamentally increasing access to care. The path forward is to achieve universal coverage and it can be substantially reached through existing public and private platforms. Meaningful progress in health care lies in national and state leaders continuing to work collaboratively with the innovative and proven private sector solutions to achieve the goals we all want - a modern, reliable, informed and aligned health care system that offers the access, choice and coverage protections people seek at a fair cost to individuals and society as a whole. Together, we need to operationalize real changes that promote an interoperable, secure digital infrastructure allowing information to be shared securely and widely so proper clinical decisions can be made and acted upon by qualified physicians with aligned incentives for achieving better outcomes … changes that eliminate unnecessary and costly regulatory frameworks and taxes … that address underinvestment in social determinants of health … and changes that encourage people to take accountability to modify lifestyle behaviors that drive a significant percentage of their lifetime health care needs. 4

The best system is one which is informed, engaged and aligned, where people, their doctors and the private and public sectors work together to improve or sustain individual health, while improving the performance of the health system - for everyone. We are encouraged to see that the United States is on an improving path. For 16 straight months, health care's relative economic burden on society has lessened. While recent year-over-year spending growth at just over 4% is still too high, it has lessened considerably due to the better management of price inflation and the earlier and more effective management of care in lower cost settings. The progress and ideas we have and will discuss further today will take health care to an entirely new level of quality, cost, choice and coverage in a proven and lasting way, ensuring the U.S. health system better serves and supports all Americans. Now let me turn it to Andrew Witty, CEO of Optum, to discuss Optum's focus, strong operating and financial results and growing forward momentum. Andrew … Andrew Witty Thank you, Dave - Our next chapter involves accelerating digital, transforming pharmacy care through OptumRx and reinventing health care services through OptumCare, while aligning all of Optum's resources to better serve patients directly, and supporting the work of physicians, hospitals and health plans who also serve them. Primary care represents well under 10% of medical costs, but has a profound influence on the other 90% of the cost and quality of care. Within OptumHealth, we offer densely arrayed local care options, built on a foundation of owned and operated primary care, alongside aligned networks, together improving how the health system is accessed and used, downstream. 5