UnitedHealth : Generac Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alexander & Baldwin and America's Car-Mart to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 13:

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will replace Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alexander & Baldwin will replace Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is acquiring Diplomat Pharmacy in a transaction expected to be completed soon.

America's Car-Mart Inc. (Nasdaq:CRMT) will replace Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) in the S&P SmallCap 600. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASD:IAC) is acquiring Care.com in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Generac Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Alexander & Baldwin owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space. Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

America's Car-Mart operates as an automotive retailer. Headquartered in Bentonville, AR, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Automotive Retail Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 13, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Generac Holdings Industrials Electrical Components &

Equipment DELETED Alexander &

Baldwin Real Estate Diversified REITs

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 13, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Alexander &

Baldwin Real Estate Diversified REITs

America's Car-

Mart Consumer Discretionary Automotive Retail DELETED Diplomat

Pharmacy Health Care Health Care Services

Care.com Communication Services Interactive Media &

Services

