UnitedHealth : Generac Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alexander & Baldwin and America's Car-Mart to Join S&P SmallCap 600

02/07/2020 | 05:55pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 13:

  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will replace Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alexander & Baldwin will replace Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is acquiring Diplomat Pharmacy in a transaction expected to be completed soon.
  • America's Car-Mart Inc. (Nasdaq:CRMT) will replace Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) in the S&P SmallCap 600. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASD:IAC) is acquiring Care.com in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Generac Holdings designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Alexander & Baldwin owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space. Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

America's Car-Mart operates as an automotive retailer. Headquartered in Bentonville, AR, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Automotive Retail Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 13, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Generac Holdings

Industrials

Electrical Components &
Equipment

DELETED

Alexander &
Baldwin

Real Estate

Diversified REITs

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 13, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Alexander &
Baldwin

Real Estate

Diversified REITs


America's Car-
Mart

Consumer Discretionary

Automotive Retail

DELETED

Diplomat
Pharmacy

Health Care

Health Care Services


Care.com

Communication Services

Interactive Media &
Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-holdings-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-alexander--baldwin-and-americas-car-mart-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301001215.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
