UnitedHealth Group : Announces Earnings Release Date

07/02/2020 | 06:51am EDT

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-800-688-7339.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 258 B - -
Net income 2020 14 817 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 282 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 325 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 328,48 $
Last Close Price 297,73 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP1.28%282 361
CIGNA CORPORATION-6.84%70 291
ANTHEM, INC.-11.04%67 739
HUMANA INC.6.83%51 765
CENTENE CORPORATION4.04%37 881
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
