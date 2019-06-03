UnitedHealth Group : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

The Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced the
results of shareholder voting that took place during the Company’s 2019
annual meeting earlier today.
-
The Company’s shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board of
Directors: William C. Ballard, Jr., Richard T. Burke, Timothy P.
Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III,
Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy, M.D., Glenn M.
Renwick, David S. Wichmann and Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. UnitedHealth
Group directors stand for election annually.
-
Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s
executive compensation.
-
Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the
Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
-
Shareholders voted against a shareholder proposal to amend the
Company’s proxy access bylaw.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth
Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to
helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system
work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of
products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare,
which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum,
which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For
more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com
or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005625/en/