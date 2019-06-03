Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 06/03 10:04:14 pm
231.5200 USD   -4.25%
04:30pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
05/29Johnson & Johnson Weighs on Pharmaceutical ETFs
DJ
05/23UNITEDHEALTH : Brief Examines Price Variation in Health Care
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UnitedHealth Group : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

The Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced the results of shareholder voting that took place during the Company’s 2019 annual meeting earlier today.

  • The Company’s shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board of Directors: William C. Ballard, Jr., Richard T. Burke, Timothy P. Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy, M.D., Glenn M. Renwick, David S. Wichmann and Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.
  • Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation.
  • Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
  • Shareholders voted against a shareholder proposal to amend the Company’s proxy access bylaw.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
04:30pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting
BU
05/29Johnson & Johnson Weighs on Pharmaceutical ETFs
DJ
05/28UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23UNITEDHEALTH : Brief Examines Price Variation in Health Care
PU
05/22UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Helps Make it Easier for People to Stay Fit and Save Money wi..
BU
05/21UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Awards $1 Million Grant to Jordan Valley Community Health Cen..
BU
05/21UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Community Plan Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Community ..
BU
05/16UNITEDHEALTH : Rally UHC Cycling Races "Inspired Bicycles" at Amgen Tour of Cali..
BU
05/15UNITEDHEALTH : Increases in Home-Based Health Services Provide More Care Options..
BU
05/14UNITEDHEALTH : 2018 Annual Performance Review
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 19 379 M
Net income 2019 13 582 M
Debt 2019 19 053 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 17,29
P/E ratio 2020 15,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 287 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.94%229 793
ANTHEM INC5.84%71 495
CIGNA CORP-22.06%56 167
HUMANA-14.53%33 065
CENTENE CORPORATION0.17%23 872
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS16.99%13 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About