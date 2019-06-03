UnitedHealth Group : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

The Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced the results of shareholder voting that took place during the Company’s 2019 annual meeting earlier today.

The Company’s shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board of Directors: William C. Ballard, Jr., Richard T. Burke, Timothy P. Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy, M.D., Glenn M. Renwick, David S. Wichmann and Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.

Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the Company’s executive compensation.

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Shareholders voted against a shareholder proposal to amend the Company’s proxy access bylaw.

