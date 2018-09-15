Log in
UnitedHealth Group : Donates $1.5 Million to Help Residents of the Carolinas Affected by Hurricane Florence

0
09/15/2018

  • Company also offers 1:1 match for employee donations supporting disaster-relief efforts
  • UnitedHealth Group deploying health care delivery capabilities in affected areas

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses are donating $1.5 million to help residents of North Carolina and South Carolina recover and rebuild from Hurricane Florence. UnitedHealth Group will donate $1 million to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and $500,000 to the One SC Fund.

The company also announced it will match dollar-for-dollar donations employees make to charities supporting recovery efforts.

“We are deeply concerned for the people affected by Hurricane Florence, and we are committed to supporting local communities in the Carolinas as they recover and rebuild,” said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer, UnitedHealth Group. “We are also taking action to ensure the people we serve have easy access to the care they need, and have worked to ensure the safety and well-being of our colleagues in the region.”

In addition to financial support for the affected communities, UnitedHealth Group will mobilize clinical and care delivery assets to help provide access to care through:

  • Deployment of Mobile Clinics: UnitedHealthcare is partnering with Matrix Medical Network to deploy mobile clinics to provide health care directly to people living in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. The mobile clinics, which will be staffed by UnitedHealthcare and other local clinicians, will be deployed throughout areas affected by the hurricane and other areas determined by needs in consultation with local public health officials.
  • Emergency Kit and Prescription Drug Donations: OptumRx will work with Healthcare Ready to supply emergency kits and prescription drug donations to residents affected by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.
  • Free Emotional-Support Help Line: Optum is offering a free emotional-support help line to people affected by the hurricane. The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources. Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
