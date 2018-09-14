UnitedHealth Group : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 20th Consecutive Year

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI NA) and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI W) for 2018 and ranked No. 1 in the Health Care and Providers & Services Sector. This marks 20 consecutive years the company has been named to the indices, beginning in 1999 when the rankings were established.

By tracking the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are the first to benchmark for investors those companies with sustainable business practices considered critical to generating long-term shareholder value. UnitedHealth Group scored in the 97th percentile or above in all three categories scored by the Indices and was recognized as among the leading companies worldwide for social responsibility, sound economic practices, environmental stewardship and consistently high financial performance. The company ranked among the highest in the Health Care and Providers & Services Sector for customer relationship and supply chain management, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, partnerships towards sustainable health care, environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency, among other key attributes.

Cory Alexander, executive vice president, Corporate Affairs, for UnitedHealth Group, said, “The 285,000 people of UnitedHealth Group are honored to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices not only for our efforts to make health care better for everyone, but for pursuing that mission in a manner that is economically, socially and environmentally sound. The highly sensitive and dynamic arena of health care is evolving daily. As an innovative, compassionate and service-oriented enterprise, we also continue to evolve to meet the changing expectations of the people we serve, while remaining exceptional, long-term stewards of our shareholders’ investments.”

To learn more about UnitedHealth Group’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/social-responsibility.html.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, an international investment firm focused exclusively on sustainability investing. RobecoSAM invites more than 3,400 listed companies around the world to report annually on their sustainability practices.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006114/en/