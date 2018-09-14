UnitedHealth Group : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 20th Consecutive Year

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability North America Index (DJSI NA) and the Dow Jones
Sustainability World Index (DJSI W) for 2018 and ranked No. 1 in the
Health Care and Providers & Services Sector. This marks 20 consecutive
years the company has been named to the indices, beginning in 1999 when
the rankings were established.
By tracking the stock performance of the world's leading companies in
terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices are the first to benchmark for investors those
companies with sustainable business practices considered critical to
generating long-term shareholder value. UnitedHealth Group scored in the
97th percentile or above in all three categories scored by
the Indices and was recognized as among the leading companies worldwide
for social responsibility, sound economic practices, environmental
stewardship and consistently high financial performance. The company
ranked among the highest in the Health Care and Providers & Services
Sector for customer relationship and supply chain management, corporate
citizenship and philanthropy, partnerships towards sustainable health
care, environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency, among
other key attributes.
Cory Alexander, executive vice president, Corporate Affairs, for
UnitedHealth Group, said, “The 285,000 people of UnitedHealth Group are
honored to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices not
only for our efforts to make health care better for everyone, but for
pursuing that mission in a manner that is economically, socially and
environmentally sound. The highly sensitive and dynamic arena of health
care is evolving daily. As an innovative, compassionate and
service-oriented enterprise, we also continue to evolve to meet the
changing expectations of the people we serve, while remaining
exceptional, long-term stewards of our shareholders’ investments.”
To learn more about UnitedHealth Group’s sustainability initiatives,
visit https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/social-responsibility.html.
The Dow
Jones Sustainability Indices are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices
and RobecoSAM, an international investment firm focused exclusively on
sustainability investing. RobecoSAM invites more than 3,400 listed
companies around the world to report annually on their sustainability
practices.
