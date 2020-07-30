Log in
UnitedHealth Group : Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Annual report is a snapshot of the company’s efforts to lead in the development of the next-generation health system in a socially conscious way

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) today published its first Sustainability Report, highlighting actions across the company to build a health system that works better for everyone. The report builds upon the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, and includes updates on the organization’s environmental, social and governance efforts.

“Our 325,000 team members across UnitedHealth Group are committed to leading in the development of the next-generation health system in a socially conscious way,” said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group. “Our sustainability efforts are an extension of our culture, values and mission – helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. We are dedicated to earning the opportunity to serve more people and deliver distinctive value to our stakeholders.”

The Sustainability Report features efforts across UnitedHealth Group, including its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses, in four key areas:

  • Leading in the Development of the Next-Generation Health System in a socially conscious way – a system that increases access to care, makes care more affordable, enhances the care experience and improves health outcomes.
  • Developing our People and Culture by creating an inclusive environment where diverse people, experiences and perspectives make us better.
  • Maintaining Responsible Business Practices supported by over 40 years of continued enhancements to corporate governance, including a commitment to ethics and integrity, and an emphasis on data privacy and security, and responsible supply chain management.
  • Improving Environmental Health by recognizing the important role the environment plays in the health of every community and our role in mitigating our impact on the environment.

UnitedHealth Group’s first Sustainability Report also includes a special feature on our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud of our team’s commitment to our mission and the achievements outlined in our first Sustainability Report. We are guided in our work by responsible business practices that drive our behaviors, our dedication to investing in and developing our workforce and the broader health system workforce, and our commitment to improving the health of the environment,” Wichmann said. “We will continue to build on these efforts and openly and transparently share information and updates on our long-standing commitment to sustainability.”

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
