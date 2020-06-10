UnitedHealth Group : Recognized by Points of Light as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

UnitedHealth Group included in The Civic 50 for ninth consecutive year

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for its civic engagement in 2019. It is the ninth consecutive year UnitedHealth Group has been included in The Civic 50, an annual initiative of Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The Civic 50 highlights companies that improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. Honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations, selected based on how they score across four categories: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

“An important part of the work we do in support of our members, patients and partners includes investing our time and resources to improve the health of the communities where we, and the people we are privileged to serve, live and work,” said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer, UnitedHealth Group. “We are honored to be recognized by The Civic 50 once again for the meaningful contributions of our team, who work tirelessly every day to advance our mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone.”

UnitedHealth Group was honored for its commitment to community-centered programs, partnerships and initiatives in 2019, including:

Reducing health disparities by investing more than $6 million in grants last year to expand access to social services and continuing our investments in affordable housing.

Providing actionable health insights through the America’s Health Rankings platform.

Supporting programs to advance a diverse health care workforce through the launch of a partnership with the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

“Points of Light believes that now more than ever, companies must drive transformative social change around the world,” said Natalye Paquin, president and chief executive officer, Points of Light. “We thank UnitedHealth Group for its investment and look forward to supporting the organization in innovating and expanding this work.”

The Civic 50 sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and acts as a benchmarking and best-practices-sharing tool for civic-minded companies participating in The Civic 50. True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value, administered the survey. The Civic 50 is in its ninth year and is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities. More information about The Civic 50 and the 2020 honorees can be found at www.Civic50.org.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005519/en/