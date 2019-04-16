UnitedHealth Group : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
04/16/2019 | 05:56am EDT
Revenues of $60.3 Billion Grew 9% Year-Over-Year
Earnings from Operations Increased 19% to $4.8 Billion, With
Strong Earnings Growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare
Net Earnings of $3.56 Per Share Grew 24% Year-Over-Year
Adjusted Net Earnings of $3.73 Per Share Grew 23% Year-Over-year
Strong, well-diversified performance continued across UnitedHealth Group
(NYSE: UNH) in first quarter 2019.
“Our employees’ shared vision of improving the health of the people we
serve and the performance of health systems for everyone is producing
value for society and driving consistent growth for our businesses,”
said David S. Wichmann, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
With visibility on improved 2019 performance trends and based on the
strong first quarter results, the Company increased its earnings outlook
to net earnings of $13.80 to $14.05 per share, and adjusted net earnings
of $14.50 to $14.75 per share.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Revenues
$60.3 billion
$55.2 billion
$58.4 billion
Earnings from Operations
$4.8 billion
$4.1 billion
$4.5 billion
Net Margin
5.7%
5.1%
5.2%
UnitedHealth Group’s first quarter 2019 revenues grew 9.3 percent or
$5.1 billion year-over-year to $60.3 billion, led by UnitedHealthcare
Medicare & Retirement, OptumRx and OptumHealth.
First quarter earnings from operations grew $779 million or 19.2
percent year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Adjusted net earnings of $3.73
per share grew 22.7 percent, driven by top-line growth and 60 basis
points of net margin expansion.
Consistent with the Company’s full year 2019 expectations, first
quarter cash flows from operations were $3.2 billion, or 0.9x net
income, and were consistent with first quarter 2018 adjusted cash
flows from operations, despite $0.7 billion in lower health insurance
tax collections due to its deferral in 2019.
The revenue effect from the deferral of the health insurance tax was
the primary driver of the 60 basis point year-over-year increase in
the consolidated medical care ratio to 82.0 percent in first quarter
2019. Medical cost trends remained well-managed and included $300
million in favorable reserve development in the quarter, consistent
with the level of development reported one year ago. Days claims
payable of 49 days were also consistent with first quarter 2018.
The operating cost ratio of 14.1 percent in first quarter 2019
improved 130 basis points from its first quarter 2018 level, due to
the deferral of the health insurance tax and strong cost management
disciplines.
The income tax rate of 19.7 percent in first quarter 2019 decreased
from 21.5 percent in first quarter 2018, reflecting the effect of the
health insurance tax deferral.
Return on equity of 26.8 percent continued to reflect the Company’s
strong services business mix and overall margin profile. Dividend
payments grew 19.1 percent year-over-year to $860 million, and the
Company repurchased 11.9 million shares for $3.0 billion in first
quarter 2019.
UnitedHealthcare provides global health care benefits, serving
individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value health care
consumers receive by reducing the total cost of care, enhancing the
quality of care received, improving health and wellness and simplifying
the health care experience.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Revenues
$48.9 billion
$45.5 billion
$46.2 billion
Earnings from Operations
$3.0 billion
$2.4 billion
$1.8 billion
Operating Margin
6.0%
5.3%
3.9%
UnitedHealthcare grew to serve 880,000 more people with medical
benefits over the past year, helping grow first quarter 2019 revenues
by $3.4 billion, or 7.6 percent, to $48.9 billion. First quarter 2019
earnings from operations grew 23.1 percent to $3.0 billion.
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual
first quarter 2019 revenues of $14.1 billion increased $670
million year-over-year. UnitedHealthcare grew to serve 705,000
more people with commercial benefits in the past year, driven by
expanding services to self-funded employers in the first quarter
through a business combination and organic growth of 125,000
people. In the full risk market, the business experienced stable
year-over-year enrollment after considering a decrease of 155,000
people in the first quarter, with sequential growth expected over
the balance of the year.
UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
revenues grew by $2.2 billion or 11.5 percent to $21.1 billion in
first quarter 2019. Medicare Advantage products grew to serve
405,000 more people year-over-year, including 220,000 individual
and employer-sponsored seniors in the quarter.
In first quarter 2019, UnitedHealthcare
Community & State revenues grew $511 million or 4.8
percent to $11.2 billion, driven by growth in serving people with
higher acuity needs, such as dual eligibles and participants in
long-term services and supports programs. UnitedHealthcare
Community & State served 25,000 fewer people in first quarter 2019.
UnitedHealthcare Global revenues grew
$85 million or 3.5 percent to $2.5 billion in first quarter 2019,
with the global health plans growing to serve 30,000 more people
year-over-year.
Optum is a health services business serving the global health care
marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments,
life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information,
data analytics, technology and clinical insights, Optum helps improve
overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing
health care costs and improving the consumer experience.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2018
Revenues
$26.4 billion
$23.6 billion
$27.6 billion
Earnings from Operations
$1.9 billion
$1.7 billion
$2.7 billion
Operating Margin
7.1%
7.0%
9.8%
In the first quarter of 2019, Optum revenues grew by $2.8 billion or
11.7 percent year-over-year to $26.4 billion. Due to strong revenue
growth, Optum’s first quarter 2019 earnings from operations grew $225
million or 13.6 percent year-over-year to $1.9 billion.
OptumHealth revenues of $6.7 billion
grew $1.0 billion or 16.6 percent year-over-year, with diversified
growth led by care delivery, behavioral health and health
financial services. OptumHealth served approximately 93 million
people at March 31, 2019, up 2 million people from the prior year,
with a 14 percent increase in average revenue intensity per
consumer driven by growth in value-based care arrangements and
overall business mix.
OptumInsight revenues grew 5.8
percent year-over-year to $2.2 billion in first quarter 2019,
while revenue backlog grew 14.5 percent year-over-year to $17.4
billion at quarter end.
In first quarter 2019, OptumRx
revenues increased $1.7 billion or 10.6 percent year-over-year to
$17.8 billion, reflecting increased script volumes and a higher
mix of specialty drugs. OptumRx fulfilled 339 million adjusted
scripts in first quarter 2019, which is growth of 2.1 percent over
the prior year, consistent with full year 2019 growth projections.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company
dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the
health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a
broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms:
UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits
services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled
health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com
or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, UnitedHealth Group will discuss the Company’s
results, strategy and future outlook on a conference call with investors
at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time today. UnitedHealth Group will host a live
webcast of this conference call from the Investors page of the Company’s
website (www.unitedhealthgroup.com).
Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site
through April 30, 2019. The conference call replay can also be accessed
by dialing 1-800-839-0861. This earnings release and the Form 8-K dated
April 16, 2019 can also be accessed from the Investors page of the
Company’s website.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This news release presents non-GAAP financial information provided as a
complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”).
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the
accompanying tables found at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlook contained in
this document include “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These
statements are intended to take advantage of the “safe harbor”
provisions of the PSLRA. Generally the words “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,”
“project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These
statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic
conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution
that actual results could differ materially from those that management
expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.
Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from
results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include:
our ability to effectively estimate, price for and manage our medical
costs, including the impact of any new coverage requirements; new laws
or regulations, or changes in existing laws or regulations, or their
enforcement or application, including increases in medical,
administrative, technology or other costs or decreases in enrollment
resulting from U.S., South American and other jurisdictions’ regulations
affecting the health care industry; the outcome of the DOJ’s legal
action relating to the risk adjustment submission matter; our ability to
maintain and achieve improvement in CMS star ratings and other quality
scores that impact revenue; reductions in revenue or delays to cash
flows received under Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs,
including the effects of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown or debt
ceiling constraints; changes in Medicare, including changes in payment
methodology, the CMS star ratings program or the application of risk
adjustment data validation audits; cyber-attacks or other privacy or
data security incidents; failure to comply with privacy and data
security regulations; regulatory and other risks and uncertainties of
the pharmacy benefits management industry; competitive pressures, which
could affect our ability to maintain or increase our market share;
changes in or challenges to our public sector contract awards; our
ability to execute contracts on competitive terms with physicians,
hospitals and other service providers; failure to achieve targeted
operating cost productivity improvements, including savings resulting
from technology enhancement and administrative modernization; increases
in costs and other liabilities associated with increased litigation,
government investigations, audits or reviews; failure to manage
successfully our strategic alliances or complete or receive anticipated
benefits of acquisitions and other strategic transactions; fluctuations
in foreign currency exchange rates on our reported shareholders’ equity
and results of operations; downgrades in our credit ratings; the
performance of our investment portfolio; impairment of the value of our
goodwill and intangible assets if estimated future results do not
adequately support goodwill and intangible assets recorded for our
existing businesses or the businesses that we acquire; failure to
maintain effective and efficient information systems or if our
technology products do not operate as intended; and our ability to
obtain sufficient funds from our regulated subsidiaries or the debt or
capital markets to fund our obligations, to maintain our debt to total
capital ratio at targeted levels, to maintain our quarterly dividend
payment cycle or to continue repurchasing shares of our common stock.
This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. We
discuss certain of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk
factors that may affect our business operations, financial condition and
results of operations, in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any or all forward-looking
statements we make may turn out to be wrong, and can be affected by
inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and
uncertainties. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify.
Actual future results may vary materially from expectations expressed or
implied in this document or any of our prior communications. You should
not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only
as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise
any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable
securities laws.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses
- Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics
- Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Revenues
Premiums
$
47,513
$
44,084
Products
8,072
6,702
Services
4,318
4,104
Investment and other income
405
298
Total revenues
60,308
55,188
Operating costs
Medical costs
38,939
35,863
Operating costs
8,517
8,506
Cost of products sold
7,381
6,184
Depreciation and amortization
639
582
Total operating costs
55,476
51,135
Earnings from operations
4,832
4,053
Interest expense
(400
)
(329
)
Earnings before income taxes
4,432
3,724
Provision for income taxes
(875
)
(800
)
Net earnings
3,557
2,924
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(90
)
(88
)
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common
shareholders
$
3,467
$
2,836
Diluted earnings per share attributable toUnitedHealth
Group common shareholders
$
3.56
$
2.87
Adjusted earnings per share attributable toUnitedHealth
Group common shareholders (a)
$
3.73
$
3.04
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
975
987
(a)
See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and short-term investments
$
15,710
$
14,324
Accounts receivable, net
12,826
11,388
Other current assets
14,279
12,980
Total current assets
42,815
38,692
Long-term investments
33,553
32,510
Other long-term assets
84,829
81,019
Total assets
$
161,197
$
152,221
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
Medical costs payable
$
21,139
$
19,891
Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt
3,919
1,973
Other current liabilities
33,875
31,345
Total current liabilities
58,933
53,209
Long-term debt, less current maturities
34,419
34,581
Other long-term liabilities
11,340
8,204
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,054
1,908
Equity
54,451
54,319
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
161,197
$
152,221
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Operating Activities
Net earnings
$
3,557
$
2,924
Noncash items:
Depreciation and amortization
639
582
Deferred income taxes and other
176
(47
)
Share-based compensation
243
208
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(1,381
)
4,702
Cash flows from operating activities
3,234
8,369
Investing Activities
Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities
(319
)
(1,385
)
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software
(562
)
(477
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net
(689
)
(2,583
)
Other, net
154
(72
)
Cash flows used for investing activities
(1,416
)
(4,517
)
Financing Activities
Common share repurchases
(3,002
)
(2,650
)
Dividends paid
(860
)
(722
)
Net change in commercial paper and long-term debt
1,851
3,159
Other, net
1,739
2,635
Cash flows (used for) from financing activities
(272
)
2,422
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5
)
(12
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,541
6,262
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
10,866
11,981
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,407
$
18,243
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Revenues
UnitedHealthcare
$
48,896
$
45,459
Optum
26,360
23,601
Eliminations
(14,948
)
(13,872
)
Total consolidated revenues
$
60,308
$
55,188
Earnings from Operations
UnitedHealthcare
$
2,954
$
2,400
Optum (a)
1,878
1,653
Total consolidated earnings from operations
$
4,832
$
4,053
Operating Margin
UnitedHealthcare
6.0
%
5.3
%
Optum
7.1
%
7.0
%
Consolidated operating margin
8.0
%
7.3
%
Revenues
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual
$
14,084
$
13,414
UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
21,096
18,925
UnitedHealthcare Community & State
11,182
10,671
UnitedHealthcare Global
2,534
2,449
OptumHealth
$
6,713
$
5,759
OptumInsight
2,189
2,069
OptumRx
17,817
16,106
Optum eliminations
(359
)
(333
)
(a)
Earnings from operations for Optum for the three months ended March
31, 2019 and 2018 included $626 and $488 for OptumHealth; $432 and
$395 for OptumInsight; and $820 and $770 for OptumRx, respectively.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS
UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE
(in thousands)
People Served
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
Commercial:
Risk-based
8,340
8,495
8,335
Fee-based
19,175
18,420
18,475
Total Commercial
27,515
26,915
26,810
Medicare Advantage
5,165
4,945
4,760
Medicaid
6,425
6,450
6,695
Medicare Supplement (Standardized)
4,500
4,545
4,490
Total Public and Senior
16,090
15,940
15,945
Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical
43,605
42,855
42,755
International
6,125
6,220
6,095
Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical
49,730
49,075
48,850
Supplemental Data
Medicare Part D stand-alone
4,480
4,710
4,770
OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
March 31,
2018
OptumHealth Consumers Served (in millions)
93
93
91
OptumInsight Contract Backlog (in billions)
$
17.4
$
17.0
$
15.2
OptumRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions)
339
348
332
Note:
UnitedHealth Group served 142 million unique individuals across all
businesses at March 31, 2019.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
- Adjusted Net Earnings per Share
- Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from
operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial
measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a
substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP
metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if
any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business
performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net
earnings per share provides investors and management useful
information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related
intangible asset amortization. Management believes the exclusion
of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's
underlying business performance from period to period.
Management believes that the use of adjusted cash flows from
operations provides investors and management with useful
information to compare our cash flows from operations for the
current period to that of other periods, when the Company does not
receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally
remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the
applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month
falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the
Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month.
Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating
cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first
calendar day of the applicable month.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Projected
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common
shareholders
$
3,467
$
2,836
$
13,425 - $13,750
Intangible amortization
227
220
~920
Tax effect of intangible amortization
(56
)
(55
)
~(230)
Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth
Group common shareholders
$
3,638
$
3,001
$
14,115 - $14,440
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
3.56
$
2.87
$
13.80 - $14.05
Intangible amortization per share
0.23
0.22
~0.95
Tax effect per share of intangible amortization
(0.06
)
(0.05
)
~(0.25)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
3.73
$
3.04
$
14.50 - $14.75
ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
GAAP cash flows from operations
$
8,369
Less: April CMS premium payments received in March