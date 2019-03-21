UnitedHealth Group : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 16, 2019

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its first quarter 2019
financial results on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, before the market opens,
and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results
with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investors
page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com).
The replay will be available through April 30 on the web site or by
dialing 1-800-839-0861.
