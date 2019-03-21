Log in
UnitedHealth Group : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 16, 2019

0
03/21/2019

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investors page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through April 30 on the web site or by dialing 1-800-839-0861.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 19 062 M
Net income 2019 13 578 M
Debt 2019 15 815 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 18,01
P/E ratio 2020 15,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 307 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.55%240 364
ANTHEM INC15.38%79 157
CIGNA CORP-11.61%65 600
HUMANA-3.90%38 882
CENTENE CORPORATION1.79%24 778
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS3.34%12 483
