UnitedHealth Group : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 15, 2020

03/20/2020 | 06:51am EDT

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investors page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through April 29th on the web site or by dialing 1-800-757-4770.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
