UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
UnitedHealth Group : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 15, 2019

09/20/2019 | 06:51am EDT

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investors page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 29th on the web site or by dialing 1-800-839-1162.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 242 B
EBIT 2019 19 408 M
Net income 2019 13 635 M
Debt 2019 26 015 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 292,96  $
Last Close Price 232,85  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-7.43%220 667
ANTHEM INC-2.73%64 412
CIGNA CORP-13.27%60 584
HUMANA-2.82%36 897
CENTENE CORPORATION-19.43%19 026
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS14.38%13 505
