UnitedHealth Group : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 15, 2019

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investors page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 29th on the web site or by dialing 1-800-839-1162.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005057/en/