MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (UNH)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
UnitedHealth : Raises Profit Outlook on Strong Quarter

10/16/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

UnitedHealth Group Inc. has raised its full-year earnings outlook as the company continued to see growth in health-care plan membership and premiums.

UnitedHealth expects to earn $12.80 a share on an adjusted basis this year, compared with the range of $12.50 to $12.75 a share it previously guided.

The parent of the nation's largest health insurer said net income in the third quarter rose 28% from a year earlier to $3.19 billion, or $3.24 a share. On an adjusted basis, UnitedHealth's profit rose to $3.41 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected the company to earn $3.29 a share.

Revenue rose 12% to $56.56 billion, as analysts had expected $56.34 billion. Revenue from its UnitedHealthcare segment grew 13% while sales from its Optum segment grew 11%.

Shares in UnitedHealth, which have gained 18% this year, rose 2.4% to $266.40 in premarket trading.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 225 B
EBIT 2018 17 182 M
Net income 2018 11 841 M
Debt 2018 15 247 M
Yield 2018 1,17%
P/E ratio 2018 21,60
P/E ratio 2019 18,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 250 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 296 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP18.05%249 868
ANTHEM INC18.83%70 554
AETNA10.28%65 811
CIGNA CORPORATION1.97%50 398
HUMANA28.33%43 857
CENTENE CORPORATION38.20%28 904
