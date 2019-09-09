Log in
UnitedHealth : Reducing Specialty Drug Costs

09/09/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Health care spending in the United States is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2027, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. However, UnitedHealth Group has conducted extensive research on the cost of care and has identified four areas where savings are achievable:

  • Avoidable hospital emergency department (ED) visits
  • Hospital prices
  • Specialty Rx
  • High-value physicians

This article focuses on specialty Rx.

What's Behind High Specialty Drug Prices?

Since 2013, annual growth in per capita spending on administered specialty drugs has averaged 14%.

Compared to independent physician offices, hospitals charge more for specialty drugs and their administration, whether treatment occurs in a hospital or in a hospital-owned physician practice.

For several common administered specialty drugs, treatment at home can improve patients' physical and mental well-being and reduce disruption of work schedules and family responsibilities, all without increasing the likelihood of adverse drug events or side effects.

The Savings Opportunity

Administering specialty drugs in physician offices and patients' homes instead of hospital outpatient settings can improve care and reduce costs by $4 billion each year:

  • It reduces costs by $16,000 to $37,000 per privately insured patient per year for five conditions that account for more than 75% of spending on administered drugs.
  • It reflects a savings opportunity between 33% and 52%.

The Savings Opportunity by Condition

Administering specialty drugs in physician offices and patients' homes instead of hospital outpatient settings offers the following savings opportunities per privately insured patient per year:

  • Multiple Sclerosis: $37,000 savings for four months of treatment.
  • Immune Deficiency: $32,000 savings for six months of treatment.
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis: $28,000 savings for five months of treatment.
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease: $21,000 savings for five months of treatment.
  • Cancer (Chemotherapy): $16,000 savings for four months of treatment.

VIEW FULL REPORT

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:06:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 19 347 M
Net income 2019 13 587 M
Debt 2019 24 505 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 217 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 293,76  $
Last Close Price 229,00  $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-8.08%217 019
ANTHEM INC-5.05%63 796
CIGNA CORP-19.02%58 076
HUMANA-4.53%36 948
CENTENE CORPORATION-20.40%18 980
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS13.94%13 534
