UnitedHealth : Sanvello Offers Free Premium Access to Help People Cope With Mental Health Impacts of COVID-19

Sanvello Health, Inc., a leading provider of digital and tele-mental health solutions to individuals, businesses and payers, today announced free premium access to its digital care delivery platform. This offer, available globally, makes Sanvello’s clinically validated techniques, coping tools and peer support free to anyone impacted by COVID-19 immediately for the duration of the crisis. Sanvello Health is a UnitedHealth Group company.

“People around the globe are grappling with how to navigate this difficult time and manage their mental health,” said Brian Sauer, chief executive officer of Sanvello Health. “No matter where you’re located or the range of emotions you’re experiencing related to COVID-19, Sanvello is a place to feel better and find meaningful connection — anywhere, anytime.”

Over 60% of Sanvello self-care users feel better in 30 days, as self-reported by users’ weekly assessments that measure levels of stress, anxiety and depression. Common reactions to COVID-19 include stress and anxiety, as well as loneliness. Through on-demand mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy-based self-care strategies, individuals can find calm, gain insight and feel more socially connected from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Premium access to Sanvello, the No. 1 app based on user rating for stress and anxiety with over 3.2 million users and an average 4.8/5 rating, includes the following features:

Guided Journeys: Guided Journeys are designed by psychologists to help users build and maintain skills and increase resiliency through simple lessons and on-the-go activities.

Peer Support: We’re all in this together. Users can join group conversations to share personal stories and chat with others who often feel just like them. A new Staying Socially Connected community offers connection and support as COVID-19 shifts our daily routines.

Coping Tools: People can find useful techniques to calm their mind, change their outlook, redirect negative thoughts and improve daily activities and sleep.

Mindfulness Meditation: Learn how to “pay attention with purpose” and find focus during a time of uncertainty, with a library of guided audio meditations.

Daily Mood Tracking: Users can track their emotions, add notes about why, and spot patterns that help them feel more calm and in control.

Assessments: Short weekly interactive quizzes provide clinically validated, objective scores for stress, depression, anxiety and resiliency to measure current levels and quantify progress over time.

To activate free premium access, anyone can download Sanvello for free from the App Store or Google Play and create an account to begin using the strategies, tools, and peer support.

“COVID-19 is reminding us of the value of human connection,” said Monika Roots, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanvello Health and a child and adolescent psychiatrist. “We want to be there for everyone during this moment of uncertainty, providing a platform for social connectedness and supporting individuals on their lifelong mental health journeys.”

Sanvello will continue to offer its specialized support for higher education, and its enhanced coaching and therapy services through health plans and employers.

About Sanvello Health, Inc.

Sanvello Health, Inc. is a leading provider of digital and tele-mental health care, including the No. 1 app for stress and anxiety. Through partnerships with major insurance payers, employers and higher education institutions, Sanvello offers covered management and treatment of stress, anxiety and depression for over 37 million people. By building a new class of mental health care experience and bringing together patients, providers and payers, the Sanvello platform helps millions of people around the world find relief when they need it and feel happier over time. Download Sanvello from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit sanvello.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

