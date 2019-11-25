Log in
UnitedHealth To Open Medicare Services Centers in Walgreens Stores

11/25/2019 | 09:41am EST

By Michael Dabaie

UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens Boots Alliance said they will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers within Walgreens stores in five metropolitan areas as part of a multiyear agreement.

The UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers will open in January 2020 at Walgreens stores in the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis markets.

With these centers, Walgreens customers can learn more about Medicare, meet with service advocates to discuss their UnitedHealthcare plan benefits and enroll in plans. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members can also make an appointment for an in-store annual wellness visit at the Medicare services center in Walgreens through UnitedHealthcare's HouseCalls program.

The companies said they are also collaborating on the AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans from UnitedHealthcare. The new AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans with Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage will deliver lower prescription drug costs and access to medications through Walgreens, the companies said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD -1.48% 2008 Delayed Quote.6.42%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.25% 277.87 Delayed Quote.11.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 0.07% 60.71 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 19 517 M
Net income 2019 13 707 M
Debt 2019 29 955 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 262 B
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP11.13%262 282
CIGNA CORPORATION6.28%75 376
ANTHEM, INC.11.12%73 997
HUMANA18.07%44 792
CENTENE CORPORATION3.12%24 600
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS34.85%16 023
