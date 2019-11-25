UnitedHealth To Open Medicare Services Centers in Walgreens Stores

By Michael Dabaie

UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens Boots Alliance said they will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers within Walgreens stores in five metropolitan areas as part of a multiyear agreement.

The UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers will open in January 2020 at Walgreens stores in the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Cleveland, Denver and Memphis markets.

With these centers, Walgreens customers can learn more about Medicare, meet with service advocates to discuss their UnitedHealthcare plan benefits and enroll in plans. UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members can also make an appointment for an in-store annual wellness visit at the Medicare services center in Walgreens through UnitedHealthcare's HouseCalls program.

The companies said they are also collaborating on the AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans from UnitedHealthcare. The new AARP Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans with Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage will deliver lower prescription drug costs and access to medications through Walgreens, the companies said.

