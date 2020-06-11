Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UnitedHealth : United Health Foundation Pledges $500,000 to Support Vulnerable Arizona Residents Amid COVID-19 Emergency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Support for the Arizona Food Bank Network is part of UnitedHealth Group’s more than $75 million commitment to fight COVID-19 and help impacted communities

The United Health Foundation has committed $500,000 to provide urgent assistance to Arizona residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The support for the Arizona Food Bank Network (AzFBN) is part of UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) more than $75 million commitment to fight COVID-19 and assist those directly impacted, including health care workers, hard-hit communities, seniors and people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

The $500,000 grant will support AzFBN, a private, nonprofit organization that serves all 15 Arizona counties. Funding will provide access to meals and adequate nutrition for Arizonans through the state’s network of nearly 1,000 food pantries and organizations, some of which have experienced a demand up to five times greater than usual due to COVID-19. Additionally, AzFBN will work with schools to ensure students and families are provided meals during the summer months.

“Many Arizonans are facing unprecedented hardships during the COVID-19 public health emergency and reliable access to food is paramount in keeping people healthy and safe,” said Joe Gaudio, chief executive officer, West Region, UnitedHealthcare Community & State. “Our support for the Arizona Food Bank Network has been long-standing and our recent investment will help address food insecurity across the state and complements efforts initiated by Governor Doug Ducey to provide aid for at-risk communities during the pandemic.”

“We know that Arizonans are struggling right now and will be facing a long recovery. We need to make sure there is help available when they need it,” said Angie Rodgers, president and chief executive officer, Arizona Food Bank Network. “Thanks to the United Health Foundation’s commitment to Arizona, we can support organizations that help feed hungry people across the state.”

UnitedHealth Group, including UnitedHealthcare, Optum and the United Health Foundation, has a long history of addressing food insecurity — a key determinant of health among vulnerable populations in Arizona and across the country. The United Health Foundation has recently invested more than $4 million through national partnerships with the Feeding America network of member food banks, Meals on Wheels America, and several state-based organizations as part of UnitedHealth Group’s commitment to fight COVID-19 and support impacted communities.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
11:01aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation Pledges $500,000 to Support Vulnerable A..
BU
06/10UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Recognized by Points of Light as One of the 50 Most Communi..
BU
06/09FCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign
RE
06/08UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare Chosen to Serve Kentucky Medicaid Beneficiaries
DJ
06/08UNITEDHEALTH : Commonwealth of Kentucky Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Me..
BU
06/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Are Rallying Despite Nationwide Protests. Th..
DJ
06/05UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/04Correction to Stocks Finished Mix Article
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Mixed, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Mixed, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 258 B - -
Net income 2020 14 701 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 290 B 290 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 325 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 329,37 $
Last Close Price 305,75 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Philip Witty Group President
Stephen J. Hemsley Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP4.00%289 967
CIGNA CORPORATION2.21%77 117
ANTHEM, INC.-4.47%72 746
HUMANA INC.7.09%51 892
CENTENE CORPORATION2.45%37 302
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS5.97%17 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group