UnitedHealth : UnitedHealthcare Eases Administrative Rules During Crisis

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
03/24/2020

By Matt Grossman

UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday that it will ease some administrative rules to give patients more access to care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minnetonka, Minn., insurance company opened a special enrollment period from March 23 to April 6, allowing new signups for workers who had missed earlier opportunities to get insured.

UnitedHealthcare also cut requirements for preauthorizations until the end of May for patients to get post-acute-care treatment and to switch providers.

The insurance company has also waived cost-sharing for Covid-19 testing and related visits, and expanded telehealth services.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

