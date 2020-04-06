UnitedHealth : UnitedHealthcare Turns Cafeteria Into Meal-Prep Base For Greensboro Residents in Need

Partnership between UnitedHealthcare, Compass Group and eight local nonprofits is helping fill a surging need

Many Greensboro families will have access to free, healthy meals, as UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina reallocates its campus cafeteria staff to provide 6,000 meals each week, at least for the next seven weeks. The effort comes as nonprofits report massive increases in the number of families needing help in accessing food.

Leaders of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, devised the plan to help Compass Group food service workers get back to work in recently closed office cafeterias in several U.S. cities including Minneapolis and Las Vegas. The UnitedHealthcare Greensboro campus cafeteria will be among those preparing hot and cold meals to be distributed throughout Guilford County, which had one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation before the coronavirus crisis.

“During this unprecedented public health emergency, access to healthy meals will increasingly become a challenge for many North Carolinians,” said Anita Bachmann, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Health Plan of North Carolina. “We are honored to be able to reallocate space and resources to contribute to help the needs of North Carolinians and ensure individuals can remain employed during this difficult time.”

UnitedHealthcare is working with eight community partners to distribute meals and ensure Guilford County residents are fed. Those organizations include Greensboro Urban Ministry, One Step Further, Christ United Methodist Church and Family Service of the Piedmont; as well as Senior Resources of Guilford, YWCA Family Shelter, Greensboro Housing Authority and Hope Academy.

“UnitedHealthcare is the first company to come forward and generously provide enough meals to serve the guests of Potter’s House community kitchen in this capacity,” said Chris Ringuette of Greensboro Urban Ministry which runs the community kitchen. “This donation helps to ease the strain Greensboro Urban Ministry has felt from the increased level of community need due to the pandemic.”

Meals are being prepared by 10 Compass Group employees, who normally cook for, and serve, UnitedHealth Group employees, most of whom are now working from home.

The healthy menu options change daily as directed by Compass Group’s chef Amanda Boan and will include meals such as chicken parmesan, seasoned rice and steamed carrots, and boxed lunches that include an assortment of sandwiches, fresh fruit, chips and water.

UnitedHealth Group is covering the nearly $250,000 in food costs and wages for the Compass Group employees in Greensboro. This outreach builds on UnitedHealth Group’s recently announced $50 million initial commitment to support communities affected by COVID-19.

