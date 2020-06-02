UnitedHealth : Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions

Log in
06/02/2020 | 08:06am EDT

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) provided updates on its 2020 annual shareholder meeting and actions by its Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting.

  • Shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board: Richard T. Burke, Timothy P. Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy. M.D., Glenn M. Renwick, David S. Wichmann and Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.
  • Shareholders also:
    • Approved the advisory resolution on the Company's executive compensation.
    • Ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
    • Approved the company's 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.
    • Voted against a shareholder proposal requesting any material amendment to the company's bylaws be subject to a non-binding shareholder vote.
  • At its meeting, the Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid June 30, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 22, 2020.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Inc. published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 12:05:06 UTC
