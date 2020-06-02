UnitedHealth : Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) provided updates on its 2020 annual shareholder meeting and actions by its Board of Directors at its regular quarterly meeting.

Shareholders elected all those nominated to the Board: Richard T. Burke, Timothy P. Flynn, Stephen J. Hemsley, Michele J. Hooper, F. William McNabb III, Valerie C. Montgomery Rice, M.D., John H. Noseworthy. M.D., Glenn M. Renwick, David S. Wichmann and Gail R. Wilensky, Ph.D. UnitedHealth Group directors stand for election annually.

Shareholders also: Approved the advisory resolution on the Company's executive compensation. Ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. Approved the company's 2020 Stock Incentive Plan. Voted against a shareholder proposal requesting any material amendment to the company's bylaws be subject to a non-binding shareholder vote.

At its meeting, the Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid June 30, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 22, 2020.



