UnitedHealthcare : Invests $19 Million to Help Enhance Quality of Care and Patient Services at Federally Qualified Health Centers in California

UnitedHealthcare has invested $19 million to help construct and enhance
several health centers in California that provide services to
underserved communities in Santa Barbara, Solano and Santa Clara
counties.
UnitedHealthcare made the investments through the use of New Market Tax
Credits, in partnership with U.S. Bank, and the purchase of tax-exempt
revenue bonds to combine resources with other project partners to fund
new health center construction and renovate existing clinics and care
facilities.
Details about UnitedHealthcare’s $19 million investment include:
Lompoc and Paso Robles (Santa Barbara County): $9.1
million investment, in partnership with U.S. Bank, through the use of
New Market Tax Credits to support the expansion of Community Health
Centers of the Central Coast (CHCC) with the construction of a new
health facility in Lompoc and the renovation of an existing health
facility as part of a leased space in Paso Robles. The investment will
help increase access to care for low-income residents in the region
where a full range of health care services are provided at one location
with extended hours.
Vallejo (Solano County): $6 million through Optum Bank, in
partnership with U.S. Bank, using New Market Tax Credits to support the
La Clínica Vallejo Expansion Project aimed at increasing the capacity of
La Clínica to serve its Solano County service area in Vallejo. The
investment supports renovating a building and relocating La Clínica’s
existing Georgia Street clinic and dental clinic to create a
26,000-square-foot, two-story state-of-the-art integrated health care
facility that will enable La Clínica to double its service capacity and
receive approximately 60,000 patient visits a year.
San Jose (Santa Clara County): $3.8 million bond purchase
as part of a $6.8 million renovation project for Lincoln Glen Manor for
Senior Citizens. The project will convert 11 Independent Living
Apartments into 17 Memory Care Units, and remodel and update the Central
Manor and Skilled Nursing Facility. Lincoln Glen is a senior living
community with Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and
Skilled Nursing on a single campus in the Willow Glen area of San Jose.
“These investments, combined with the support from other partners, will
help improve access to care and services for individuals and families in
the communities served by these health organizations,” said Rob
Falkenberg, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of California. “Our shared
commitment to these community health centers and facilities will help
enhance services and quality of care that will benefit many patients in
the region for years to come.”
Kevin Kandalaft, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California,
said: “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with local
communities to help ensure that people in underserved areas of the state
have greater access to quality health care and services. These
investments go a long way in helping achieve that goal and serve these
communities.”
“These clinics will have a lasting impact on the people who call these
communities home,” said Maria Bustria-Glickman, vice president, business
development with U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation, the tax
credit division of U.S. Bank. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership
with UnitedHealthcare and look forward to continuing to support its
efforts to drive better health outcomes.”
UnitedHealthcare provided the $19 million in funding through its
California Health Care Investment Program, which supports health care
organizations that provide services to underserved, low-income and
underinsured communities throughout the state. The program provides
California health care entities access to capital rates that are highly
competitive with those of conventional financing. Since 2007, the
company has provided more than $442 million in total capital to nearly
60 health care organizations in California. UnitedHealthcare has
provided these investments by working with various partners, including
U.S. Bank, through the use of New Market Tax Credits and the purchase of
tax-exempt revenue bonds.
