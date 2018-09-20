Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (UNH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

UnitedHealthcare : Invests $9 Million to Help Improve Quality of Care and Patient Services at 21 Golden Valley Health Center Locations in the Central Valley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

  • Funding provides critical resources for new construction and renovation projects in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties
  • Investment part of UnitedHealthcare’s California Health Care Investment Program, a more than $400 million-dollar program to improve health care access for underserved communities statewide

UnitedHealthcare has invested $9 million to help enhance the quality of care and patient services at 21 health centers operated by Golden Valley Health Centers in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005090/en/

Dr. Eduardo Villarama performs a podiatry exam for one of his patients at Golden Valley Health Cente ...

Dr. Eduardo Villarama performs a podiatry exam for one of his patients at Golden Valley Health Centers in Merced. A remodeling and expansion project underway will improve the quality of care and patient services at 21 Golden Valley Health Center locations in the Central Valley funded, in part, by UnitedHealthcare's $9 million investment (Photo: John Miller Photography).

UnitedHealthcare purchased $9 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds, working together with other funding partners, to combine resources to fund new health center construction and renovate existing clinics.

“We appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s investment in supporting the building of new health care centers and improvements to existing clinics throughout the Central Valley,” said Tony Weber, CEO, Golden Valley Health Centers. “These investments, combined with the support from other partners, will help improve access to care and services for individuals and families throughout the communities served by Golden Valley Health Centers.”

UnitedHealthcare’s investment is part of multiple projects that Golden Valley Health Centers will implement with the support of multiple funding partners to help expand and enhance patient care at the following community clinics:

Merced County: Merced Northview in Merced; Stefani Health Center in Atwater; Merced Suites in Merced; South Merced Admin in Merced; Los Banos Medical in Los Banos; Los Banos Dental in Los Banos; and LeGrand Dental in LeGrand.

Stanislaus County: Turlock Colorado in Turlock; Florida Suites in Modesto; Patterson Medical/Dental in Patterson; Newman Medical/Dental in Newman; Planada Medical/Dental in Planada; Ceres East Dental/Medical in Ceres; Hanshaw Dental in Modesto; Empire Dental in Empire; and Corner of Hope in Modesto.

San Joaquin County: Manteca’s second clinic, which will include services such as dental, behavioral health and health education.

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to supporting organizations that work to ensure Californians have access to quality care, particularly those providing care in underserved areas,” said Rob Falkenberg, CEO and president of UnitedHealthcare of California. “By investing in Golden Valley Health Centers we can help enhance their clinics, services and quality of care that will benefit many families and patients in the region for years to come.”

UnitedHealthcare provided the $9 million in funding through its California Health Care Investment Program, which supports health care organizations that provide services to underserved, low-income and underinsured communities throughout the Golden State. The investment program provides California health care entities access to capital rates that are highly competitive with those of conventional financing. Since 2007, the California Health Care Investment Program has provided more than $400 million in total capital to 56 health care organizations in California.

About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
06:01pUNITEDHEALTHCARE : Invests $9 Million to Help Improve Quality of Care and Patien..
BU
12:51pUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
09/19UNITEDHEALTH : New England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for ..
BU
09/15UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Donates $1.5 Million to Help Residents of the Carolinas Aff..
BU
09/14UNITEDHEALTH : Virtual Doctor Visits for People Affected by Hurricane Florence
AQ
09/14MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Real Endpoints, Poxel, Travecta
AQ
09/14UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World I..
BU
09/12UNITEDHEALTH : CORRECTING and REPLACING Woman's Hospital and United Health Found..
BU
09/11UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10DOW MOVERS : Trv, nke
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/16FITBIT : Apple Watch Is No Threat 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Prescription drug middlemen behind cost increases - Bloomberg 
09/11UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 225 B
EBIT 2018 17 182 M
Net income 2018 11 838 M
Debt 2018 14 564 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 22,03
P/E ratio 2019 19,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 255 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP19.43%255 373
ANTHEM INC20.82%70 668
AETNA14.01%67 336
CIGNA CORPORATION-1.92%48 476
HUMANA35.44%46 261
CENTENE CORPORATION41.82%29 366
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.