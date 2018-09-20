UnitedHealthcare : Invests $9 Million to Help Improve Quality of Care and Patient Services at 21 Golden Valley Health Center Locations in the Central Valley

UnitedHealthcare has invested $9 million to help enhance the quality of care and patient services at 21 health centers operated by Golden Valley Health Centers in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Dr. Eduardo Villarama performs a podiatry exam for one of his patients at Golden Valley Health Centers in Merced.

UnitedHealthcare purchased $9 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds, working together with other funding partners, to combine resources to fund new health center construction and renovate existing clinics.

“We appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s investment in supporting the building of new health care centers and improvements to existing clinics throughout the Central Valley,” said Tony Weber, CEO, Golden Valley Health Centers. “These investments, combined with the support from other partners, will help improve access to care and services for individuals and families throughout the communities served by Golden Valley Health Centers.”

UnitedHealthcare’s investment is part of multiple projects that Golden Valley Health Centers will implement with the support of multiple funding partners to help expand and enhance patient care at the following community clinics:

Merced County: Merced Northview in Merced; Stefani Health Center in Atwater; Merced Suites in Merced; South Merced Admin in Merced; Los Banos Medical in Los Banos; Los Banos Dental in Los Banos; and LeGrand Dental in LeGrand.

Stanislaus County: Turlock Colorado in Turlock; Florida Suites in Modesto; Patterson Medical/Dental in Patterson; Newman Medical/Dental in Newman; Planada Medical/Dental in Planada; Ceres East Dental/Medical in Ceres; Hanshaw Dental in Modesto; Empire Dental in Empire; and Corner of Hope in Modesto.

San Joaquin County: Manteca’s second clinic, which will include services such as dental, behavioral health and health education.

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to supporting organizations that work to ensure Californians have access to quality care, particularly those providing care in underserved areas,” said Rob Falkenberg, CEO and president of UnitedHealthcare of California. “By investing in Golden Valley Health Centers we can help enhance their clinics, services and quality of care that will benefit many families and patients in the region for years to come.”

UnitedHealthcare provided the $9 million in funding through its California Health Care Investment Program, which supports health care organizations that provide services to underserved, low-income and underinsured communities throughout the Golden State. The investment program provides California health care entities access to capital rates that are highly competitive with those of conventional financing. Since 2007, the California Health Care Investment Program has provided more than $400 million in total capital to 56 health care organizations in California.

