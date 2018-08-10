Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (UNH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UnitedHealthcare : Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

  • Fun-filled event in advance of Colorado Classic included helmet decorating, bike safety demonstrations from Denver Police Department, exercises and nutrition education

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists teamed with the Denver Police Department today to donate 100 new bike helmets and provide bike safety demonstrations to kids from the YMCA of Metro Denver at the Dora Moore Elementary School.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005439/en/

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Tanner Putt and Daniel Eaton lead healthy exercises and stretches with ...

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Tanner Putt and Daniel Eaton lead healthy exercises and stretches with kids from the Denver Metro YMCA during a helmet giveaway event ahead of the Colorado Classic pro cycling race next week in downtown Denver (Photo: Barry Gutierrez).

The event encouraged healthy, active lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Daniel Eaton and Tanner Putt discussed the benefits of exercise and bike safety with the children, and encouraged them to attend and cheer on all the pro cyclists during the Colorado Classic in downtown Denver.

The students chose their helmets and personalized them with colorful stickers and decals.

Learn more about the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team at www.uhcprocycling.com.

About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
08/10UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA
BU
08/09DOW MOVERS : Pg, dwdp
AQ
08/09OPTUM : Secures Place on Coveted $50 Billion Federal Government Contracting Vehi..
BU
08/08DAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Ste, cabo, stn, unh, pru, tel, efx
AQ
08/08UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Sharehold..
BU
08/08UNITEDHEALTH : deal in Louisiana includes clinics
AQ
08/07UNITEDHEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/06CAR Ts approved for additional hospital payments
AQ
08/01UNITEDHEALTH : UnitedHealthcare CEO leaves company
AQ
07/27UNITEDHEALTH : Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce Winners of the 2018 Inno..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09UnitedHealth in second round of bidding for athenahealth - Dealreporter 
08/09Express Scripts leading drug wholesalers/PBMs in the green, up 3% 
08/08AXIOS : UnitedHealth nears buying specialty pharmacy operator 
08/08Cigna chief "disappointed" with Icahn's position on ESRX deal 
08/08UnitedHealth Group declares $0.90 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 225 B
EBIT 2018 17 329 M
Net income 2018 11 847 M
Debt 2018 14 564 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 21,72
P/E ratio 2019 19,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 249 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 285 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP18.66%248 712
ANTHEM INC16.05%67 728
AETNA7.42%63 336
CIGNA CORPORATION-8.70%46 090
HUMANA30.49%44 639
CENTENE CORPORATION37.26%28 215
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.