UnitedHealthcare : Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists teamed with the Denver Police Department today to donate 100 new bike helmets and provide bike safety demonstrations to kids from the YMCA of Metro Denver at the Dora Moore Elementary School.

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Tanner Putt and Daniel Eaton lead healthy exercises and stretches with kids from the Denver Metro YMCA during a helmet giveaway event ahead of the Colorado Classic pro cycling race next week in downtown Denver (Photo: Barry Gutierrez).

The event encouraged healthy, active lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Daniel Eaton and Tanner Putt discussed the benefits of exercise and bike safety with the children, and encouraged them to attend and cheer on all the pro cyclists during the Colorado Classic in downtown Denver.

The students chose their helmets and personalized them with colorful stickers and decals.

