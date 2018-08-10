UnitedHealthcare : Pro Cycling Team Donates Helmets to Denver YMCA

UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists teamed with the Denver Police Department
today to donate 100 new bike helmets and provide bike safety
demonstrations to kids from the YMCA of Metro Denver at the Dora Moore
Elementary School.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005439/en/
UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists Tanner Putt and Daniel Eaton lead healthy exercises and stretches with kids from the Denver Metro YMCA during a helmet giveaway event ahead of the Colorado Classic pro cycling race next week in downtown Denver (Photo: Barry Gutierrez).
The event encouraged healthy, active lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare pro
cyclists Daniel Eaton and Tanner Putt discussed the benefits of exercise
and bike safety with the children, and encouraged them to attend and
cheer on all the pro cyclists during the Colorado Classic in downtown
Denver.
The students chose their helmets and personalized them with colorful
stickers and decals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005439/en/