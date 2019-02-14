Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UnitedHealthcare : Vision Plans Again Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction in J.D. Power Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:31am EST

UnitedHealthcare Vision plans tied for highest in customer satisfaction among the nation’s vision carriers, according to the J.D. Power 2018 Vision Plan Satisfaction ReportSM. This marks the fifth time in six years that UnitedHealthcare Vision has earned the highest ranking among vision plans.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005153/en/

UnitedHealthcare again ranked highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning the recognitio ...

UnitedHealthcare again ranked highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning the recognition for the fifth time in six years (Source: UnitedHealthcare).

This year’s independent report is based on responses from more than 1,000 vision plan participants nationwide, measuring customer satisfaction based on five factors: communication, plan coverage, plan cost, customer service experience, and claims and reimbursement experience. UnitedHealthcare’s cumulative score was tied for the highest among the plans analyzed.

“This recognition by J.D. Power affirms UnitedHealthcare’s dedication to innovation and outstanding customer service to help meet the eye health needs of more than 19 million Americans across the country,” said John Ryan, general manager, UnitedHealthcare Vision. “We are grateful for this recognition from the people we are privileged to serve.”

Consumers have benefited from UnitedHealthcare’s investments in mobile technology and a national, differentiated network composed of independent optometrists, leading retailers and Warby Parker, providing access to quality eye care and affordable, designer eyewear.

UnitedHealthcare continues to develop innovative programs that harness the power of data and value of a whole-person approach to health benefits. For example, UnitedHealthcare’s Bridge2Health® program enables eligible employers nationwide to combine medical benefits with specialty plans, such as dental, vision, critical illness and disability, which can help improve employee health outcomes, increase productivity and lower costs.

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe

About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

*UnitedHealthcare Vision tied for first place in the 2018 J.D. Power study.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
09:31aUNITEDHEALTHCARE : Vision Plans Again Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction in J..
BU
02/13UNITEDHEALTH : John H. Noseworthy, M.D., Joins UnitedHealth Group Board of Direc..
BU
02/12UNITEDHEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/07UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Confronts the Opioid Epidemic by Introducing Oral Health Prog..
BU
02/04UNITEDHEALTHCARE : to Serve People in North Carolina State Medicaid Program
BU
02/01EXCLUSIVE : Top U.S. insurer to cover Amgen, Eli Lilly migraine drugs, exclude T..
RE
02/01Amgen, Eli Lilly Migraine Drugs to Be Covered by UnitedHealth Unit -Reuters
DJ
01/31UnitedHealth Sues To Stop Executive From New Job -- WSJ
DJ
01/30New Details on Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in ..
DJ
01/29UNITEDHEALTHCARE : Donates $50,000 to North Carolina Nonprofits to Support Ongoi..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 19 065 M
Net income 2019 13 566 M
Debt 2019 15 037 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
P/E ratio 2020 16,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 254 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 306 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP5.89%253 785
ANTHEM INC16.40%79 067
CIGNA CORP-2.53%71 891
HUMANA3.44%40 582
CENTENE CORPORATION10.48%26 264
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS14.57%13 523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.