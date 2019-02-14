UnitedHealthcare : Vision Plans Again Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction in J.D. Power Report

UnitedHealthcare Vision plans tied for highest in customer satisfaction among the nation’s vision carriers, according to the J.D. Power 2018 Vision Plan Satisfaction ReportSM. This marks the fifth time in six years that UnitedHealthcare Vision has earned the highest ranking among vision plans.*

UnitedHealthcare again ranked highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning the recognition for the fifth time in six years (Source: UnitedHealthcare).

This year’s independent report is based on responses from more than 1,000 vision plan participants nationwide, measuring customer satisfaction based on five factors: communication, plan coverage, plan cost, customer service experience, and claims and reimbursement experience. UnitedHealthcare’s cumulative score was tied for the highest among the plans analyzed.

“This recognition by J.D. Power affirms UnitedHealthcare’s dedication to innovation and outstanding customer service to help meet the eye health needs of more than 19 million Americans across the country,” said John Ryan, general manager, UnitedHealthcare Vision. “We are grateful for this recognition from the people we are privileged to serve.”

Consumers have benefited from UnitedHealthcare’s investments in mobile technology and a national, differentiated network composed of independent optometrists, leading retailers and Warby Parker, providing access to quality eye care and affordable, designer eyewear.

UnitedHealthcare continues to develop innovative programs that harness the power of data and value of a whole-person approach to health benefits. For example, UnitedHealthcare’s Bridge2Health® program enables eligible employers nationwide to combine medical benefits with specialty plans, such as dental, vision, critical illness and disability, which can help improve employee health outcomes, increase productivity and lower costs.

*UnitedHealthcare Vision tied for first place in the 2018 J.D. Power study.

