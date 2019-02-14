UnitedHealthcare : Vision Plans Again Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction in J.D. Power Report

UnitedHealthcare Vision plans tied for highest in customer satisfaction
among the nation’s vision carriers, according to the J.D. Power 2018
Vision Plan Satisfaction ReportSM. This marks the
fifth time in six years that UnitedHealthcare Vision has earned the
highest ranking among vision plans.*
This year’s independent report is based on responses from more than
1,000 vision plan participants nationwide, measuring customer
satisfaction based on five factors: communication, plan coverage, plan
cost, customer service experience, and claims and reimbursement
experience. UnitedHealthcare’s cumulative score was tied for the highest
among the plans analyzed.
“This recognition by J.D. Power affirms UnitedHealthcare’s dedication to
innovation and outstanding customer service to help meet the eye health
needs of more than 19 million Americans across the country,” said John
Ryan, general manager, UnitedHealthcare Vision. “We are grateful for
this recognition from the people we are privileged to serve.”
Consumers have benefited from UnitedHealthcare’s investments in mobile
technology and a national, differentiated network composed of
independent optometrists, leading retailers and Warby
Parker, providing access to quality eye care and affordable,
designer eyewear.
UnitedHealthcare continues to develop innovative programs that harness
the power of data and value of a whole-person approach to health
benefits. For example, UnitedHealthcare’s Bridge2Health®
program enables eligible employers nationwide to combine medical
benefits with specialty plans, such as dental, vision, critical illness
and disability, which can help improve employee health outcomes,
increase productivity and lower costs.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is
a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and
analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients
drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in
1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia
Pacific and Europe
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare
is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the
health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care
experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining
trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States,
UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for
individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and
contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care
professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.
The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people
through owned and operated health care facilities in South America.
UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:
UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit
UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com
or follow @UHC on Twitter.
*UnitedHealthcare Vision tied for first place in the 2018 J.D. Power
study.
