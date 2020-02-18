Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UnitedHealth Group    UNH

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

(UNH)
UnitedHealthcare : and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Floods in Mississippi

02/18/2020 | 04:40pm EST

  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people who may be affected by the recent floods in Mississippi.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.
  • UnitedHealthcare App: People enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual health plans who have a smartphone can download the free UnitedHealthcare app, which provides instant access to their ID card, ability to review and manage prescription medications, locate nearby network care providers and facilities, their personal health benefits and more. The app also enables eligible plan participants to directly schedule and conduct a Virtual Visit with a doctor* and schedule a callback from a UnitedHealthcare customer service advocate**. The app is available now for download at no additional charge for Android and Apple devices to people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare health benefit plans.
  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

* Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.

** Most UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plan participants have access to the callback feature.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
