UnitedHealthcare :'s 2020 Medicare Plans Offer More Ways to Help People Stay Healthy and Save Money

UnitedHealthcare® today introduced its 2020 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, providing people more value for their Medicare dollar. Serving more than 12 million Medicare beneficiaries, UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare plans offer programs that help people stay active, improve health and navigate complex care needs – often for no additional out-of-pocket cost.

“In 2020, we will provide enhanced benefits and services that deliver on people’s expectations for plans that offer convenient care and support, a customized wellness experience and predictable, affordable costs,” said Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. “We are privileged to serve our members through a variety of plan choices, the nation’s largest health care network, stable and reduced premiums and personalized service to support people in their individual health.”

Medicare Advantage Plans

Today, nearly 6 million people are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans. To serve the diverse needs of more boomers, UnitedHealthcare will offer more than 100 new plans as it expands its offerings to reach an additional 1.2 million people in 100 new counties.i In 2020, 90% of people eligible for Medicare will have a choice of UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, nationwide.

UnitedHealthcare is also collaborating with Walgreens to introduce the new AARP® Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans from UnitedHealthcare. Designed to deliver lower prescription drug costs and convenient access to medications, many of the plans will feature $0 premiums and $0 copays on primary care visits, preventive care and tier 1 prescription drugs. The plans will offer access to lower cost drugs exclusively through Walgreens, the plan’s preferred retail pharmacy.

“We serve the health and well-being needs of more Medicare beneficiaries than any other company – and in 2020, we will expand our offerings to provide even more people access to our plans, designed with their unique and varied preferences in mind,” said Steve Warner, senior vice president of Medicare Advantage, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. “People choose our plans because they provide a more comprehensive, convenient and dependable experience, offering members more for their Medicare dollar."

Convenient Care and Support

Access to the right care at the right time from the right care partners is critical as people age. That’s why UnitedHealthcare plans deliver convenient care and support, through the nation’s largest health care network, including top hospitals, doctors, dentists and specialists.

Medicare National Network. More than 70% of people in UnitedHealthcare’s coverage area will have access to a PPO plan that enables them to see any contracted provider or hospital in the UnitedHealthcare Medicare National Network for their in-network cost share.

More than 70% of people in UnitedHealthcare’s coverage area will have access to a PPO plan that enables them to see any contracted provider or hospital in the UnitedHealthcare Medicare National Network for their in-network cost share. Virtual Visits. In 2020, UnitedHealthcare will make virtual visits available on most plans, giving more than 4 million people access to care providers through a smartphone or computer for minor health issues or behavioral health support, often at no cost.

In 2020, UnitedHealthcare will make virtual visits available on most plans, giving more than 4 million people access to care providers through a smartphone or computer for minor health issues or behavioral health support, often at no cost. HouseCalls. Most plans will include HouseCalls, a program that offers people an annual health and wellness visit from the comfort of home, helping make it easier to get needed care, tests and treatment. The company expects to complete 1.7 million HouseCalls for its members in 2019.

Most plans will include HouseCalls, a program that offers people an annual health and wellness visit from the comfort of home, helping make it easier to get needed care, tests and treatment. The company expects to complete 1.7 million HouseCalls for its members in 2019. Navigate4Me. This personalized, concierge support program is available to people with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans facing complex health issues such as diabetes or congestive heart failure, or experiencing an acute event like a knee or hip replacement. It pairs them with a single point of contact to coordinate care, address claims issues, provide social support and help with other needs. UnitedHealthcare anticipates nearly 2 million members will have access to Navigate4Me in 2020.

Customized Wellness Experience

UnitedHealthcare is committed to providing meaningful programs and services to help maintain and improve health and well-being. 2020 plans will provide a customized wellness experience that goes beyond the basics to help people live healthier every day.

Renew Active ™ . UnitedHealthcare’s gold standard Medicare fitness program for mind and body, will expand to 13 additional states ii . Available to people enrolled in most Medicare Advantage plans in 36 total states, Renew Active will offer new features including a personalized fitness plan, an online brain health program exclusively from AARP ® Staying Sharp, and opportunities to connect with others through local health and wellness events and the digital Fitbit ® Community for Renew Active members.



Renew Active also offers access to an extensive network of participating gyms and fitness locations at no additional cost, including 24 Hour Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Curves, Gold’s Gym, LA Fitness, Life Time and Snap Fitness. Locations also include local participating YMCAs.

UnitedHealthcare’s gold standard Medicare fitness program for mind and body, will expand to 13 additional states . Available to people enrolled in most Medicare Advantage plans in 36 total states, Renew Active will offer new features including a personalized fitness plan, an online brain health program exclusively from AARP Staying Sharp, and opportunities to connect with others through local health and wellness events and the digital Fitbit Community for Renew Active members. Renew Active also offers access to an extensive network of participating gyms and fitness locations at no additional cost, including 24 Hour Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Curves, Gold’s Gym, LA Fitness, Life Time and Snap Fitness. Locations also include local participating YMCAs. Enhanced over-the-counter benefit. More than 2.5 million people will have access to over-the-counter health items through mail order or online at Walmart.com. The enhanced benefit will feature a larger selection of generic and name brand products at lower prices and faster, two-day delivery.

More than 2.5 million people will have access to over-the-counter health items through mail order or online at Walmart.com. The enhanced benefit will feature a larger selection of generic and name brand products at lower prices and faster, two-day delivery. Expanded dental coverage. Most plans will offer preventive dental and more than 60% also offer comprehensive coverage. UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans currently feature more in-network dentists than any other insurance carrier offering Medicare plans.

Most plans will offer preventive dental and more than 60% also offer comprehensive coverage. UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans currently feature more in-network dentists than any other insurance carrier offering Medicare plans. Vision and hearing coverage. All plansiii will include an annual eye exam and most will offer exclusive access to Warby Parker’s designer prescription eyewear for little or no out-of-pocket cost. Nearly all plans will include routine hearing exams and more than 4 million people will have access to a wide variety of hearing aid options.

Predictable, Affordable Cost

With more choice and flexibility, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans are designed to deliver predictable, affordable costs – helping keep people’s financial health as vibrant as their physical health.

$0 copays . More than 90% of Medicare beneficiaries in UnitedHealthcare’s coverage area will have access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan with $0 copays for visits with primary care physicians. All plans will include $0 preventive and diagnostic mammograms and colonoscopies.

More than 90% of Medicare beneficiaries in UnitedHealthcare’s coverage area will have access to a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan with $0 copays for visits with primary care physicians. All plans will include $0 preventive and diagnostic mammograms and colonoscopies. Stable and low premiums . Nearly 2 million people UnitedHealthcare serves will see $0 Medicare Advantage premiums in 2020 and most will see stable or reduced premiums. iv

Nearly 2 million people UnitedHealthcare serves will see $0 Medicare Advantage premiums in 2020 and most will see stable or reduced premiums. Prescription drug coverage . Most plans will include drug coverage and offer $0 copays for tier 1 and tier 2 drugs ordered through the mail.

More Plan Choices to Meet Different Needs

The only company to offer Medicare plans with the AARP name, UnitedHealthcare serves one in five people in the Medicare program through its portfolio of plansv.

This includes more than 4.5 million through its Medicare Supplement plans. In January 2020, people with UnitedHealthcare Medicare Supplement plans in 35 states will have access to At Your Best by UnitedHealthcare™. Offered at no additional cost to insured members, the newly expanded discounts and services include a hearing program, 24/7 nurse line and Renew Active™ by UnitedHealthcare, which offers access to an extensive network of participating gyms and fitness locations.vi

UnitedHealthcare also serves more than 4 million people through its stand-alone Part D prescription drug plans, including the low-premium AARP® MedicareRx Walgreens (PDP) plan from UnitedHealthcare, which offers $0 tier 1 copays at more than 9,500 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations.

People can make changes to their Medicare coverage during Medicare Annual Enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

For more information on UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare plans, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies. For Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans: A Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and a Medicare-approved Part D sponsor. Enrollment in these plans depends on the plan’s contract renewal with Medicare. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company pays royalty fees to AARP for the use of its intellectual property. These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. You do not need to be an AARP member to enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan. AARP and its affiliates are not insurers. AARP encourages you to consider your needs when selecting products and does not make specific product recommendations for individuals. United contracts directly with Walgreens for this plan; AARP and its affiliates are not parties to that contractual relationship. Other pharmacies/providers are available in our network.

Benefits and features vary by plan and may not be available in all plans/areas. Limitations and exclusions apply.

Network size varies by market and exclusions may apply.

Members may use any pharmacy in the network but may not receive preferred retail pharmacy pricing.

AARP® Medicare Advantage Walgreens plans’ pharmacy network includes limited lower-cost pharmacies in rural ID, MO, OK, TX and suburban CA. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call us or consult the online pharmacy directory using the contact information that appears on the booklet cover.

Participation in the Renew Active™ program is voluntary. Consult your doctor prior to beginning an exercise program or making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine. Renew Active includes standard fitness membership. Equipment, classes, personalized fitness plans, and events may vary by location. Certain services, classes and events are provided by affiliates of UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or other third parties not affiliated with UnitedHealthcare. Participation in AARP® Staying Sharp and the Fitbit® Community for Renew Active is subject to your acceptance of their respective terms and policies. UnitedHealthcare is not responsible for the services or information provided by third parties. The information provided through these services is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a doctor. The Renew Active program varies by plan/area.



i Refers to UnitedHealthcare’s standard Medicare Advantage plans (i.e., non-special needs plans).

ii Renew Active will be newly available to people enrolled in select Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Vermont.

iii Refers to UnitedHealthcare’s standard Medicare Advantage plans (i.e., non-special needs plans).

iv Refers to UnitedHealthcare’s standard Medicare Advantage plans (i.e., non-special needs plans).

v CMS enrollment data, August 2019.

vi These are additional insured member services apart from the Medicare Supplement Plan benefits, are not insurance programs, are subject to geographical availability and may be discontinued at any time. Availability of fitness program may vary by area. Fitness program network only includes participating facilities and locations. None of these services should be used for emergency or urgent care needs. In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. Note that certain services are provided by Affiliates of UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or other third parties not affiliated with UnitedHealthcare.

