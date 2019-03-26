UnitedHealthcare :'s Investments in Affordable Housing to Help People Achieve Better Health Surpass $400 Million

UnitedHealthcare announced it has surpassed $400 million in investments
in new affordable housing as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to
remove social barriers to better health for people in underserved
communities. The company has invested in 80 affordable-housing
communities across the United States with more than 4,500 new homes for
individuals and families in need.
Former homeless Vietnam veteran Jerry Readmond (second from left), an advocate for homeless veterans, shares his story during a groundbreaking ceremony for CommonBond's Veterans Housing at Fort Snelling, which opened in 2015. UnitedHealthcare was the largest investor in the new community, part of more than $400 million the company has invested to build new affordable housing communities throughout the country since 2011. L to R: Minnesota Housing Commissioner Mary Tingerthal; Readmond; Paul Fate, president & CEO, CommonBond Communities; Major General Rick Nash, Adjutant General, Minnesota National Guard; Tom McGlinch, vice president, investment management, UnitedHealth Group; and Warren Hanson, president and CEO of Minnesota Equity Fund (Photo: Greg Page, May 2014).
The announcement coincides with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the PATH
Metro Villas, a new 65-unit housing center made possible by a $12
million investment from UnitedHealthcare for people experiencing
homelessness in Los Angeles.
“Access to safe and affordable housing is one of the greatest obstacles
to better health, making it a social determinant that affects people’s
well-being and quality of life,” said Steve Nelson, CEO of
UnitedHealthcare. “UnitedHealthcare partners with other socially minded
organizations that understand the value of good health, and how
public-private partnerships like these can succeed in helping make a
positive impact in our communities.”
UnitedHealthcare began its initiative in 2011, working with leading
affordable-housing advocates to invest in developments that would
increase access to housing, health care and social services.
UnitedHealthcare’s own Medicaid data show that when people who are
homeless have access to stable housing, their health is managed more
effectively. In one state, emergency room admissions dropped 60 percent,
and total cost of care was 50 percent lower for people enrolled in a
housing program.
UnitedHealthcare has made its investments through national and regional
affordable-housing organizations such as Enterprise Community
Investment, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, US Bank, Affordable Equity
Partners and Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., among many others, by
providing critical equity through state and federal tax credit programs
and low-interest loans and financing.
“Enterprise and our partners like UnitedHealthcare are making a seismic
shift in the health and housing sectors,” said Charlie Werhane,
president and CEO of Enterprise Community Investment. “Together, we are
putting health at the center of developing well-designed affordable
homes, and elevating them as an essential tool for improving people’s
health.”
Nearly 15 million Americans currently lack access to stable housing.
According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Commission on Health,
the shortage of affordable housing limits people’s choices about where
they live, often relegating lower-income families to substandard housing
in unsafe, overcrowded neighborhoods with higher rates of poverty and
fewer resources for healthy exercise and outdoor activities (e.g.,
parks, bike paths and recreation centers, etc.). The financial burden of
unaffordable housing can prevent families from meeting other basic needs
including nutrition and health care, and is particularly significant for
low-income families.
“UnitedHealthcare’s investments in affordable housing recognize the
important connection in managing the social determinants that influence
well-being,” said Warren Hanson, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund
president and CEO. “It’s difficult for many families to think about a
job, school or their family’s health without reliable housing.
UnitedHealthcare understands that link and has been an important partner
in making a positive impact across the country.”
A critical element of UnitedHealthcare’s affordable-housing initiative
is investing in new communities that include on-site amenities and
services, such as clinical health care services, social and support
counseling and monitoring, job training, academic support and adult
education classes, childcare, computer labs and playgrounds. Another
goal is to improve access to affordable housing for people with the
greatest need including seniors, military veterans, people living with
disabilities, and those struggling with homelessness.
Examples of UnitedHealthcare’s investments include:
-
$12 million for PATH Metro Villas (Los Angeles), where
UnitedHealthcare is the largest investor for the new 65-unit
supportive-housing community that provides permanent homes to people
who have been suffering from homelessness or struggling to find stable
housing.
-
$11.7 million for Capital Studios (Austin, Texas), the first
affordable-housing development built in the city in 45 years,
featuring 135 efficiency apartments for single adults, with 25 percent
reserved for homeless individuals.
-
$14.5 million to help build two affordable-housing communities in
Minneapolis to help military veterans and their families struggling
with homelessness with on-site supportive services and access to
veteran health and social services programs.
-
$7.9 million for New Parkridge (Ypsilanti, Mich.), a new
affordable-housing development with 86 duplexes, townhouses and
apartments centered around a large community building featuring
on-site support services for residents that provides greater access to
health care, education, job training and childcare, among other
services.
-
$21 million for Arizona’s largest nonprofit community-development
organization, Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC), to build nearly 500
new homes to help Phoenix-area low- and moderate-income individuals
and families access quality, affordable housing with supportive
services.
-
$7.8 million for Gouverneur Place Apartments, a 68-unit
affordable-housing development in the Bronx that integrates
high-quality housing with supportive services for people living with
mental disabilities.
-
$7.7 million to build The Vinings at Greencastle, an 80-unit
affordable-housing community for seniors in Clarksville, Tenn.
Housing is one facet of UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to redefine
healthy living for the uninsured and underserved. The company is also
investing in programs and partnerships focused on food, transportation
and social isolation across the country.
