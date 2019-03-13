Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Boeing's woes escalated as European regulators joined others in grounding the 737 MAX jet and lawmakers on Capitol Hill urged U.S. airlines to voluntarily park the planes.

Wells Fargo received a rebuke from a top regulator minutes after the bank's CEO finished testifying before a combative House panel.

A highly profitable Goldman group that invests the bank's own money in far-flung ventures is opening up to outside investors.

Dick's said it would stop selling firearms at 125 of its stores, further pulling back from the business.

UnitedHealth said it would require new employer clients to direct the rebates it gets from drugmakers to people who take the medicines.

Cambia and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, two regional health-insurance powers, plan a tie-up.

Rite Aid disclosed plans to replace three of its top- ranked executives, including CEO Standley.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, led by health-care and energy stocks. The Dow fell 0.4%, pulled lower by Boeing.

The heads of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi overhauled their auto alliance's leadership structure.

Volkswagen said it would accelerate the development and production of electric vehicles.

Lumber Liquidators will pay $33 million in fines over a laminate-flooring scandal.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 25554.66 Delayed Quote.9.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7201.281332 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7591.031111 Delayed Quote.13.91%
S&P 500 0.30% 2791.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.12% 245.88 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
