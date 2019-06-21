What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to its first record close since April, underscoring confidence on Wall Street that the U.S. economy and world markets remain healthy despite a fresh tumble in global bond yields.

Oil prices surged as tensions mounted in the Mideast and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

The share of investor purchases of U.S. homes has climbed to a record, posing a challenge for millennials and other first-time buyers.

Apple is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China, as trade tensions spur contingency plans.

Shares of Slack ended 49% higher than the reference price in their trading debut on the NYSE.

UnitedHealth has struck a deal to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion.

Walmart agreed to pay about $282 million to resolve criminal and regulatory probes into whether it paid bribes around the world.

PayPal said Bill Ready, the fintech company's chief operating officer, is leaving at the end of the year.

U.S. firms brought home more foreign profits in the first year after the tax overhaul than the government previously estimated.

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers to speed up service.