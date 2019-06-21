Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/21/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to its first record close since April, underscoring confidence on Wall Street that the U.S. economy and world markets remain healthy despite a fresh tumble in global bond yields.

Oil prices surged as tensions mounted in the Mideast and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

The share of investor purchases of U.S. homes has climbed to a record, posing a challenge for millennials and other first-time buyers.

Apple is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China, as trade tensions spur contingency plans.

Shares of Slack ended 49% higher than the reference price in their trading debut on the NYSE.

UnitedHealth has struck a deal to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion.

Walmart agreed to pay about $282 million to resolve criminal and regulatory probes into whether it paid bribes around the world.

PayPal said Bill Ready, the fintech company's chief operating officer, is leaving at the end of the year.

U.S. firms brought home more foreign profits in the first year after the tax overhaul than the government previously estimated.

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers to speed up service.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.94% 26753.17 Delayed Quote.14.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 7738.054712 Delayed Quote.21.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.80% 8051.340427 Delayed Quote.19.87%
S&P 500 0.95% 2954.18 Delayed Quote.16.74%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.97% 247.76 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WTI -0.96% 56.92 Delayed Quote.19.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 19 379 M
Net income 2019 13 582 M
Debt 2019 19 053 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 17,89
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 238 B
Chart UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Duration : Period :
UnitedHealth Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 287 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Scott Wichmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Hemsley Executive Chairman
John Franklin Rex Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Migliori Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Richard T. Burke Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.43%224 813
ANTHEM INC10.89%71 099
CIGNA CORP-15.65%57 074
HUMANA-10.36%33 802
CENTENE CORPORATION-3.94%21 421
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS25.53%13 961
Categories
