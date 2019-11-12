Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Uniti Group Inc.

11/12/2019 | 11:03am EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNIT) securities between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Uniti investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In 2015, Uniti was spun-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Windstream”). Following the spin-off, Windstream became Uniti’s primary customer.

On September 21, 2017, hedge fund Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. (“Aurelius”), which owns more than 25% of Windstream’s unsecured notes due 2023, gave written notice to Windstream that the spin-off of Uniti constituted a sale and leaseback in breach of the notes’ indenture.

On February 15, 2019, United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman determined that Windstream had breached the indenture and awarded Aurelius a monetary judgment exceeding $310 million.

On this news, Uniti’s stock price fell $7.47 per share, or over 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Uniti securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
