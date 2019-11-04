Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNIT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In 2015, Uniti was spun-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Windstream”). Following the spin-off, Windstream became Uniti’s primary customer.

On September 21, 2017, hedge fund Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. (“Aurelius”), which owns more than 25% of Windstream’s unsecured notes due 2023, gave written notice to Windstream that the spin-off of Uniti constituted a sale and leaseback in breach of the notes’ indenture.

On February 15, 2019, United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman determined that Windstream had breached the indenture and awarded Aurelius a monetary judgment exceeding $310 million.

On this news, Uniti’s stock price fell $7.47 per share, or over 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

