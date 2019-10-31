Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Uniti Group Inc.    UNIT

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & leasing, Inc. ("Uniti" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UNIT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Uniti securities between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unit.     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream Holdings, Inc. had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unit or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Uniti you have until December 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---uniti-group-inc-unit---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-december-30-2019-300948024.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITI GROUP INC.
10:01aINVESTOR ALERT - UNITI GROUP INC. (U : December 30, 2019
PR
10/30The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Un..
BU
10/30ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Sued fo..
BU
10/15UNITI : to Participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference
PU
10/15Uniti Group Inc. to Participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conferenc..
GL
10/02Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Con..
GL
10/01UNITI GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Uniti Group Inc. Elects Carmen Perez-Carlton to Board of Directors
GL
09/04Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Financ..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group