Uniti Group Inc.

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. Investors

0
11/04/2019 | 11:01am EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNIT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In 2015, Uniti was spun-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Windstream”). Following the spin-off, Windstream became Uniti’s primary customer.

On September 21, 2017, hedge fund Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. (“Aurelius”), which owns more than 25% of Windstream’s unsecured notes due 2023, gave written notice to Windstream that the spin-off of Uniti constituted a sale and leaseback in breach of the notes’ indenture.

On February 15, 2019, United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman determined that Windstream had breached the indenture and awarded Aurelius a monetary judgement exceeding $310 million.

On this news, Uniti’s stock price fell $7.47 per share, or over 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Uniti securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 073 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 47,2 M
Debt 2019 4 948 M
Yield 2019 12,6%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -118x
EV / Sales2019 5,85x
EV / Sales2020 5,76x
Capitalization 1 335 M
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,88  $
Last Close Price 6,91  $
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence M. Gleason President-Uniti Towers
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Wallace Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.-55.62%1 335
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)36.24%95 463
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)26.50%57 133
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION48.36%27 045
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)16.03%8 057
CYRUSONE INC.34.47%8 047
