UNITI GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Uniti Group Inc. - UNIT

11/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Uniti Group Inc. (NasdaqGS: UNIT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Uniti and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-unit/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Uniti and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company’s financial results were unsustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes, and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Safadi v. Uniti Group, 19-cv-00756.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
