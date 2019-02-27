Log in
Uniti Group Inc. Postpones Release of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

0
02/27/2019 | 07:01pm EST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today it is postponing the release of its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results as it continues to assess the impact of the bankruptcy petition by Windstream Holdings, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries on Uniti’s financial statements.  Uniti’s financial results were originally scheduled to be released after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on February 28, 2019.  

Uniti currently expects to release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results, as well as provide a business update, no later than March 18, 2019.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Director of Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
