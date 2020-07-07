Log in
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on August 6, 2020.  A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 8959726.  The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com.  A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on August 6, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 8959726.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President,  Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
